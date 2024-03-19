Blackhawks Youth Making a Difference in March

The term “Let the kids play” is a hockey term often used a lot during rebuilds, and in the Chicago Blackhawks‘ case, all the injuries this season have shown that their younger players have needed to step up more than ever.

The individual results have been hit or miss most nights, as expected. But something to note from the Blackhawks 5-2 comeback win over the San Jose Sharks on March 17 is that it was driven by the “kids,” which has been a more consistent theme in March. Let’s examine how they have gotten to this point.

Korchinski Got Back on the Scoresheet

Defenseman Kevin Korchinski has had a bit of a rough ride this season on the ice. Hailed for his offensive power when he got drafted in 2022, his production at the NHL level has been scarce, as he sometimes went six games without registering a point, and in total, he only has 12 points and is a minus-30 in 62 games, which is a stark contrast to the 73 points in 54 games he put up with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League last season. He has developed the growing pains that all defensemen go through, being that he got briefly benched last month, and there were some defensive miscues that head coach Luke Richardson said they were working to correct with him. However, his skill is evident through the bumps, and he will be an exceptional talent when he develops.

Kevin Korchinski, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

San Jose was a prime example. He took a shot that got deflected, which ended up being the game-winning goal, but it shows what he can do. He thinks the game differently than most defensemen in ways that make him look like a forward on some nights. Korchinski mentioned he was focusing more on his defensive game and noting his offense would come over time. (from ‘Kevin Korchinski, while frustrated, believes the points will come: ‘You can’t force it’- The Athletic – 01/25/2024).

Related: Blackhawks’ Korchinski Is Already Team’s Best Offensive D-Man

It was great to see Korchinski get his fourth goal of the year (breaking a 14-game drought), and he mentioned after the game that the biggest thing he learned this season was being more confident in himself. As he grows more accustomed to the NHL, he can only get better, especially now with the 19-year-old logging the fourth-most ice time per game on the team, averaging 19:40 minutes per night, getting top power play opportunities, and more. It was a big night for him.

Kurashev and Bedard’s Pairing Continues to Shine

There is something unique about Philipp Kurashev. His shot, speed, and talent undoubtedly make him one of the most talented players on the Blackhawks, but it’s always been about consistency that has now been achieved. Currently, Kurashev has six points in his last three games and 10 points in his previous eight games, totaling 42 points in 61 games, shattering his career-best 25 points last season. His chemistry with Connor Bedard on the first line has been dynamite, and he is becoming an almost point-per-game player alongside him. With a goal and an assist against San Jose, and even netting the first four-point game of his career against the Anaheim Ducks on March 12, Kurashev is feeling it right now, and what a time for the 24-year-old to arrive.

Being paired with Connor Bedard has made all the difference for both of them. They have mostly been together all season on the first line with Nick Foligno, and they seem to read each other like the back of their hands, always catching each other at the right place and time, and it transcends off the ice as well. Bedard said, “I love playing with him. The best part is, we’re always talking about plays…and that makes it so much fun.” Whether they stay together or not, this duo could be fun to watch in the future.

BEDARD TO KURASHEV = 💥 pic.twitter.com/WzWRW9d4jb — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 13, 2024

Speaking of Bedard, he has been on a roll as well. He was named the NHL’s second star of the week with seven points in a three game stretch. He had a two-point night against the Sharks. Kurashev’s goal, which made the game 2-1, was helped by Bedard and Tyler Johnson, and then Bedard got the empty-net goal to seal the game 5-2. He also netted his first five-point game against the Ducks. He has had an excellent week (and season!). The 18-year-old has been driving this offense and making everyone around him better. Enough said.

Reichel Finally Gets His Breakout

There were a lot of storylines from the Sharks game, but Lukas Reichel has to be one of the biggest ones. He was sent down to the Rockford IceHogs after struggling with 10 points in 50 games, but he came back with a vengeance after saying, “I’m going to turn this around and try my best down there [in Rockford], help this team win.” And boy, did he have a return against the Sharks on the third line with Nick Foligno and Andreas Athanasiou. He was all over the ice, assertive, and making plays. I haven’t seen him play that way since the preseason. He got an assist on Korchinski’s game-winning goal and was a plus-1 with four blocked shots in 13 minutes of ice time. Coach Richardson said before the game that Reichel was skating mind-free, and that is how they wanted him to play. Message received.

Related: Blackhawks Recall Lukas Reichel From AHL’s Rockford IceHogs

It reminded me of Wayne Gretzky’s famous quote, “90 percent of hockey is mental, and the other half is physical.” That is exactly what Reichel was experiencing early on, with a lack of confidence, but he was a difference-maker in the win. Hopefully, he keeps it up for the rest of the season, as the 21-year-old has a newfound love for the game. He showed what fans knew he had in him from last season’s NHL stint.

Landon Slaggert’s Impresses In Debut

Landon Slaggert is among the few prospects who will get a taste of NHL action before the season ends. He came to the Blackhawks fresh from the University of Notre Dame after they lost the Big Ten Tournament to the University of Michigan on March 9. He made his NHL debut against the Los Angeles Kings on March 15, and unfortunately, the game could not have gone worse in a 5-0 loss, but he had a pretty solid night, as he was an even plus/minus, with two hits and one blocked shot in over 10 minutes of ice time on the fourth line with Donato and MacKenzie Entwistle. He even got some reps with Bedard. Jason Dickinson said about him, “I thought he looked good. I thought he was moving his feet really well- he was reading the ice well. Didn’t see him out of position too much. Wasn’t analyzing too hard, obviously. First game- just excited and want to make an impression.”

Landon Slaggert, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Against San Jose, he was still defensively sound on the fourth line with Donato and Taylor Raddysh. One example I saw was that in the third period, he took a hard hit from Sharks’ defenseman Kyle Burroughs, but he got right back up and gave Burroughs a big hit in return, so he is not afraid to get in on the action, and he loves driving to the net. He also had a scoring chance in the first period. It’s a small sample size, but something to watch with the 21-year-old. Fans were told to expect a high compete level from him, and he has provided that.

What made the last week so exciting for the young players on the team is that it isn’t just limited to this list. 22-year-old Alex Vlasic continues to be a rock on defense, recording an assist against San Jose, and has four points in his last eight games. Now, the team has recalled 21-year-old defenseman Wyatt Kaiser from Rockford on March 18. He started 23 games in Chicago but struggled, so it’s nice to see him get another opportunity as he impressed from the get-go during the preseason. The team may also see prospect Frank Nazar whenever the University of Michigan’s season ends, and Colton Dach could be an option from Rockford to get a better look for next season, too.

The young players have been supported by the veterans this year: Petr Mrazek, Seth Jones, Foligno, Dickinson, etc, but this past week showed that they say, “Let the kids play” in the NHL for a reason, especially with the team being second-worst in the league with 14 games left. It can have a positive effect. It’s time for them to continue showing why.