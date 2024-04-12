Oilers Signing Desharnais, Bouchard May Lead to Cap Dump Trade

According to Ryan Rishaug of TSN, contract negotiations for defenseman Vincent Desharnais with the Edmonton Oilers have been temporarily suspended. It’s not clear how close the two sides got before agreeing to put things on pause, but the fact talks are happening is a good sign. Desharnais, a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), has taken huge steps this season, and solidified his role within the lineup. He is cementing himself on the team’s third pair. Can Desharnais become more than that? It’s a question the Oilers will have to wrestle with as they negotiate.

Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard is having an incredible season. Making $3.9 million this season and next, Bouchard needs one more point to earn his 80th of the season. He’s scored a career-high 17 goals and is getting better defensively every year. He’s becoming one-half of one of the best duos in the NHL (with Mattias Ekholm) and when his contract expires, he’ll be in line for a massive raise.

What does that mean for the Oilers’ blue line moving forward?

Do the Oilers Need to Make Room for Desharnais and Bouchard?

With Desharnais able to explore free agency, it will be intriguing to see where his next contract comes in. He may not jump from a $762K defenseman to a $2.5-$3 million blueliner, but he will attract interest from other teams as he’s a big body, figuring out the NHL, and is still relatively young. A bit of a late bloomer, at 27, he’s got incredible potential and there might be a team or two willing to gamble on him being a solid bet. If he’s what Jani Hakanpää is to Dallas, Desharnais could come in between $1.5 and $2 million per season.

Vincent Desharnais, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bouchard could make as much as $10 million per season if he does the unthinkable and gets even better next season than he’s been this season. That’s around a $6 million jump per season, more than the increase in the salary cap will wash out for the team. Some will argue he’s not good enough defensively to warrant that type of contract, but few in the NHL can do what Bouchard can do. The Oilers would be smart to tie him up long-term while an RFA.

Who Has to Go in Edmonton?

The Oilers face a strategic dilemma. Do they give Bouchard the big money and try to get Desharnais on a team-friendly longer-term deal? Or, do they go short-term with Desharnais and risk that he picks up his play and becomes a legitimate top-four defenseman? All the while, who do they let leave?

Cody Ceci’s contract comes to a close at the end of the 2024-25 season. Brett Kulak’s deal expires in 2025-26. The Oilers could let both players walk, potentially moving Kulak ahead of his contract expiring. Alternatively, the Oilers could explore a huge move and explore the trade market for Darnell Nurse.

While Desharnais is unlikely to command a significant salary, do the Oilers want to pay both Nurse and Bouchard $9.25 million per season or more? Nurse is a solid defenseman, but he’s not worth $9.25 million. It’s not his fault, but his deal creates a situation where the Oilers either invest heavily in two d-men and fill out the corps with lesser contracts, or they trade Nurse and find less expensive alternatives. There’s no way the Oilers let Mattias Ekholm walk, so that’s just shy of $25 million tied up in three defenders.

Trading Nurse Is Easier Said Than Done

If the Oilers explore a Nurse trade, there’s a lot to consider. First, he’s a very good player, and replacing him won’t be easy. Even though he’s overpaid, he still brings value to the team. Second, he’s extremely close with Connor McDavid and the rest of the core. If questions exist that moving Nurse might sour McDavid or Leon Draisaitl on the organization and jeopardize possible extensions, the risk might not be worth it. Third, Nurse holds a full no-move clause in his deal. He’s not going anywhere if he doesn’t want to before 2027.