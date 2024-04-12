Projected Lineups for the Coyotes vs Oilers – 4/12/24

The Arizona Coyotes take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL. com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

COYOTES (34-40-5) at OILERS (48-24-5)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Alex Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien — Jan Jenik — Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Travis Dermott (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

The Coyotes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Vejmelka will alternate starts with Ingram for the 16th straight game.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Cody Ceci

Injured: Sam Carrick (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body)

Status report

McDavid is expected to miss his second straight game; the center could return against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Pickard will alternate starts with Skinner for the eighth game in a row.

Stecher will play in place of Ceci, a defenseman who didn’t practice Thursday.

Ryan enters the lineup in place of Carrick, a forward who missed practice Thursday.

