Projected Lineups for the Coyotes vs Oilers – 4/12/24

The Arizona Coyotes take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL. com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
COYOTES (34-40-5) at OILERS (48-24-5)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Alex Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien — Jan Jenik — Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: None
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Travis Dermott (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
- The Coyotes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.
- Vejmelka will alternate starts with Ingram for the 16th straight game.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Cody Ceci
Injured: Sam Carrick (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body)
Status report
- McDavid is expected to miss his second straight game; the center could return against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
- Pickard will alternate starts with Skinner for the eighth game in a row.
- Stecher will play in place of Ceci, a defenseman who didn’t practice Thursday.
- Ryan enters the lineup in place of Carrick, a forward who missed practice Thursday.
