Projected Lineups for the Coyotes vs Canucks – 4/10/24

The Arizona Coyotes take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

COYOTES (33-40-5) at CANUCKS (48-22-8)

10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien — Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Maksymilian Szuber — Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Jan Jenik

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body)

Status report

The Coyotes did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-0 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Ingram is expected to start after Vejmelka made 20 saves at Seattle; the goalies have alternated starts the past 14 games.

More from THW:

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev — Elias Lindholm — Sam Lafferty

Pius Suter — Teddy Blueger — Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

Lindholm is likely to return after missing seven games with a wrist injury; Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he still had to talk to the center after he participated in an optional morning skate Wednesday.

Podkolzin appears to be the forward who would come out of the lineup; it would be his first healthy scratch in 17 games.

Silovs will make his fourth start in six games after DeSmith started the first seven following the injury to Demko, who returned to practice for the first time Tuesday; Demko took part in the optional skate Wednesday but there is no timeline for the goalie’s return.

More from THW: