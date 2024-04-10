Projected Lineups for the Coyotes vs Canucks – 4/10/24

The Arizona Coyotes take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
COYOTES (33-40-5) at CANUCKS (48-22-8)
10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien — Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Maksymilian Szuber — Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Jan Jenik
Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body)
Status report
- The Coyotes did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-0 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
- Ingram is expected to start after Vejmelka made 20 saves at Seattle; the goalies have alternated starts the past 14 games.
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev — Elias Lindholm — Sam Lafferty
Pius Suter — Teddy Blueger — Phillip Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body)
Status report
- Lindholm is likely to return after missing seven games with a wrist injury; Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he still had to talk to the center after he participated in an optional morning skate Wednesday.
- Podkolzin appears to be the forward who would come out of the lineup; it would be his first healthy scratch in 17 games.
- Silovs will make his fourth start in six games after DeSmith started the first seven following the injury to Demko, who returned to practice for the first time Tuesday; Demko took part in the optional skate Wednesday but there is no timeline for the goalie’s return.
