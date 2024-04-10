Projected Lineups for the Coyotes vs Canucks – 4/10/24

The Arizona Coyotes take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

COYOTES (33-40-5) at CANUCKS (48-22-8)

10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien — Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Maksymilian Szuber — Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Jan Jenik

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body)

Status report

  • The Coyotes did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-0 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
  • Ingram is expected to start after Vejmelka made 20 saves at Seattle; the goalies have alternated starts the past 14 games.

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev — Elias Lindholm — Sam Lafferty

Pius Suter — Teddy Blueger — Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Ian Cole — Nikita Zadorov

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

  • Lindholm is likely to return after missing seven games with a wrist injury; Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said he still had to talk to the center after he participated in an optional morning skate Wednesday.
  • Podkolzin appears to be the forward who would come out of the lineup; it would be his first healthy scratch in 17 games.
  • Silovs will make his fourth start in six games after DeSmith started the first seven following the injury to Demko, who returned to practice for the first time Tuesday; Demko took part in the optional skate Wednesday but there is no timeline for the goalie’s return.

