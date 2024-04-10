Where Does Michael Kesselring Fit on the Coyotes After 2023-24?

Over a year ago, the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline saw many Arizona Coyotes go. Most notable was defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who was dealt to the Ottawa Senators for various draft picks, one of which is now Daniil But. General manager Bill Armstrong also traded Shayne Gostisbehere, Troy Stecher, and Nick Ritchie. It was a wave of moves that signaled the long rebuild was still on track despite selling at the deadline.

They also traded Nick Bjugstad to the Edmonton Oilers along with Cam Dineen, a former 2016 third-round draft pick. However, the return the Coyotes got was the most intriguing part of the deal. Not only did they get a third-round pick that would later become Vadim Moroz, but they also received defenseman Michael Kesselring. Fast forward a year, and Kesselring has been on the roster for the majority of the season and has shown glimpses of what he’s capable of at the NHL level. However, what’s his plan going into 2024-25?

How Did Kesselring Arrive in the Desert?

As mentioned above, Kesselring made his arrival in the desert during the trade deadline last season. However, how did he get to where he was with the Oilers? The 2018 sixth-round pick spent two seasons at Northeastern University, where he registered 13 points in 54 games played. As a late-round draft pick, there weren’t very high expectations for the 6-foot-5 defenseman. Still, he would then take his talents to the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

🚨 FIRST NHL GOAL 🚨



Michael Kesselring buries off the rush and has a new souvenir. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/cN2KGbcQsX — NHL (@NHL) December 12, 2023

In the AHL, he had his best season in 2022-23, when he notched 13 goals and 22 points in 49 games. That’s when the Coyotes pro staff saw something in the defenseman and traded for him where he’d play games with the Tucson Roadrunners, notching seven points in ten games. He was then brought up to the NHL level, where he would make his debut, and he was relatively quiet, having just three assists in nine games. Kesselring was an intriguing piece to the blue line and certainly a player to follow heading into this season.

Now that the 2023-24 season draws to a close, we have a much better scope on Kesselring and what he’s been able to bring to the table each and every game.

Kesselring Could Find Permerment Role Next Season

Having only played six games with the Roadrunners this season, Kesselring has been a full-time NHLer, and there have been plenty of flashes this season. The 24-year-old has recorded five goals and 18 points in 60 games this season. While his numbers have dipped as the season has progressed, his overall play has matured.

“I think it’s pretty good,” Kesselring said about his game. “I’m just trying to play physical, move the puck well and chip in offensively when I can. Obviously I’m learning a lot right now. It’s a faster game, you gotta be sharp but I think that’s what I’m learning. You can never take your foot off the gas and you have to be sharp all the time. It’s a good learning curve and I think I’m adjusting to it pretty well.”

Michael Kesselring, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Of course, his spot now is not guaranteed next season, as is the case with most things in the NHL. He’ll have plenty of competition with some of the defensemen on the roster now, free-agent signings, and even prospects making their way up the pipeline. Nonetheless, Kesselring has blossomed into a legitimate top-six defenseman with all the tools to be even better next season, but time will only tell.

What Does 2024-25 Look Like for the Young Defenseman?

There is already an abundance of uncertainty revolving around the Coyotes organization with the arena auction, which will be announced on June 27. There are also questions with nearly the whole defense corps, as most are unrestricted free agents (UFA) or restricted free agents (RFA). Kesselring’s current contract expires after this season, so Armstrong must make multitudes of decisions, including the 6-foot-5 defenseman. However, for Armstrong, Kesselring has made his job easy and surely will earn a contract, as he’s been one of the better defensemen on the team this season.