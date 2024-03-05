One Year Later, Coyotes Already Have Won Chychrun Trade

When Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong went to Jakob Chychrun to discuss the possibility of being moved, it seemed strange. Considering Chychrun was just 24 years old and had a very team-friendly contract, it was confusing, but the situation made sense. The team was going to endure yet another lengthy rebuild, and the return in a Chyrhcun trade could throttle the team through its darkest times. While they’d lose a valuable piece to the organization, the assets that came the other way could solve that issue.

Related: Coyotes’ Past Deadlines Show GM Armstrong Will Be Busy Again

After a season and a half of constant rumors and healthy scratches for trade-related reasons, he was finally dealt to the Ottawa Senators. The deal was on March 1, 2023 — just more than a year ago today — and now we take a look at it and see how Armstrong has already won the deal.

A Look at the Trade Itself

At the beginning of the Chychrun saga, the asking price was two first-round picks, which many teams considered too steep. Ultimately, the Coyotes got the following: The Senators’ 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick that belongs to the Washington Capitals, and the Senators’ 2026 second-round pick. It was quite underwhelming from what all the outside noise was saying, but Armstrong got what he wanted in the grand scheme of things: more draft capital.

Before the 2023 first-round pick was placed next to a number, the Coyotes were going to get a good player regardless due to the 2023 draft class. Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Matvei Michkov, and others flooded it with a level of pure talent not seen in years. They ended up drafting forward Daniil But — and we’ll discuss that draft choice in a bit — but they also got two more second-round picks.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Throughout the next three drafts, the Coyotes have 10 second round-picks, which is among the most in the league. While they hold all these picks for now, they could flip them for players, just like they did with Jack McBain from the Minnesota Wild in 2022.

Daniil But Has Extremely High Ceiling

As mentioned, with the 12th overall pick in last year’s draft, the Coyotes took towering winger Daniil But. At the time of the selection, many criticized it, as there was little tape on But and there were concerns about drafting Russians due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, But had a very productive season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), notching 10 goals and 21 points in 53 games. He also recorded three points in three MHL (Russia’s top junior league) games he took part in.

If there’s anything Armstrong has targeted when drafting players, it’s their height. But stands at a staggering 6-foot-5, and once he’s able to fully grow into his frame, is going to be a force on the ice. He’s drawn comparisons to Buffalo Sabre and Arizona native Tage Thompson, whom Armstrong helped draft in his time with the St. Louis Blues.

But’s contract with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl expires after the 2024-25 season, so depending on where his development path is at that time, he could jump directly to the NHL. If he’s not quite ready, he’ll be down with the American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners, giving him plenty of time to adapt to the speed of play in North America.

Durzi Has the Same Production As Chychrun

While But has the potential to be a big part of the Coyotes’ organization down the line, he’s yet to play in the NHL. So, it’s hard to tell who won the blockbuster trade with just him. However, the Coyotes made a separate deal with the Los Angeles Kings, which made them winners. This past summer, they acquired defenseman Sean Durzi for a 2024 second-round pick, which the Coyotes had acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Christian Dvorak in Sept. 2021.

Sean Durzi, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

So, what does Durzi have to do with Chychrun? Well, diving deeper into the numbers, both players are on pace for 43 points, and Durzi is arguably doing everything Chyrhcun did in the desert either the same or even better. He’s been able to quarterback the power play, and while it hasn’t been as hot recently, his presence has changed the outlook on the man advantage.

Both players are also 25 years old, which adds to the equation that the Coyotes truly won this trade, especially considering the production of both players this season.

Armstrong Continues to Make Smart Moves Despite Outside Noise

Armstrong has made several deals in the desert to continue en route to the end goal, winning a Stanley Cup. It’s not easy, and they still have plenty of bridges to cross before we can talk about that, but he is making the right moves at the correct times. For a team that’s been plagued by poor GMs, he’s giving the fanbase hope in arguably one of the lowest times as they still search for a permanent home in the valley. Time will tell, but in this particular trade, it looks like the Coyotes got the upper hand.