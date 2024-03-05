Inevitable Backup Trade Deadline Plan for Oilers a Hidden Blessing

The Edmonton Oilers are quickly learning this week that the trade deadline deals they hoped to make will be more difficult than anticipated. Between battling it out with other clubs for the same players, the prices being extremely high on some of the Oilers’ top targets, and thanks to a lack of salary cap space and flexibility to make moves, trades are challenging. For Ken Holland, his desire to fill as many as three needs might be nearly impossible.

That said, moving to Plan B or even Plan C might be a blessing in disguise. It was something that worked last season and it can certainly work again.

Oilers Backup Plan Last Year Was a Home Run

Leading up to last season’s trade deadline, the Oilers were heavily linked to trade talks involving Erik Karlsson. In fact, they were the only team that was said to be close and confirmation they were making a pitch for Karlsson was discussed after the deadline passed. Inevitably, the San Jose Sharks wanted too high a price for the Norris Trophy winner and the Oilers bowed out. Karlsson was moved to the Pittsburgh Penguins this past offseason and his fit there has been a disaster.

Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After the Karlsson trade fell through, the Oilers’ backup plan presented itself just days before the deadline. Ken Holland found out the Nashville Predators were open to moving Mattias Ekholm. In a conversation with Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, Holland admitted that the deal came together in the final hours. He explained:

I didn’t know the night before I went to bed that we were going to end up with Ekholm. And I didn’t know the night before I went to bed that we were going to end up with Bjugstad. You just don’t know. I’ve talked to a lot of teams. I have lots of irons in the fire. It’s a 32-team league; there’s lots going on out there that I’m not aware of. source – ‘What can Oilers get done ahead of the NHL trade deadline? Ken Holland Q&A’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 03/02/2024

Ekholm has become one of the best trades Holland has made in his tenure with the Oilers. He’s been the perfect fit, brings leadership and poise, and has elevated Evan Bouchard to heights most fans couldn’t have imagined.

What is the Backup Plan for This Trade Deadline

It’s becoming clear that the top targets for the Oilers will be difficult to acquire. The Oilers rank as the second or third choice for teams looking to sell off some of their top deadline names. There were discussions about Chris Tanev possibly heading to Edmonton in a deal, but the Flames hesitated without a premium offer. Jake Guentzel is a top priority for the Oilers, but his cost is steep, and competition from Vegas is intensifying. Similarly, the asking price for Pavel Buchnevich from St. Louis is exceptionally high, prompting Holland to reportedly reconsider his pursuit. Vladimir Tarasenko is said to be open to Edmonton, but he’d prefer Florida, according to reports. Adam Henrique to the New York Rangers seems more likely than him coming to the Oilers.

But, none of this is a reason to press the panic button. There are still plenty of options and likely some names that will pop up as the next three days pass. As bigger names come off the board, the supply of wingers should exceed the demand and that’s where Holland can take advantage.

Frankly, he might not have any choice. Let’s not forget, that for the Oilers to do something big, they need to either move a player in the deal or shed cap space first. Even with that, salary retention might need to be involved. None of these moves are moves sellers will be eager to make if they don’t have to.

However, it’s when sellers have to make moves that Holland is best suited to be talking deals.