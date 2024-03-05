NHL Rumors: Senators, Panthers, Oilers, Bruins, Kraken, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators are getting a ton of interest in forward Vladimir Tarasenko, with the Florida Panthers emerging as the frontrunners. What does this mean for the Edmonton Oilers, who are starting to find out their top targets aren’t available to them? Did Linus Ullmark hear he was about to be traded partway through the Bruins game against the Toronto Maple Leafs? The Seattle Kraken are on the verge of trading Alexander Wennberg. Finally, Noah Hanifin to the Tampa Bay Lightning looks to be getting close.

Tarasenko Deal Coming Soon: Florida the Frontrunner?

Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko is widely expected to be on the move in the next few days with Ottawa well out of playoff contention. The 32-year-old has had a solid season with Ottawa, his first with them after signing a one-year, $5 million deal in free agency. Tarasenko has 17 goals and 24 assists in 57 games so far, good for fifth on the team in scoring.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports:

A league source told this newspaper that the Florida Panthers would be high on his list of possible destinations. They are among the teams that have kicked tires along with the Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. source – ‘GARRIOCH: Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko can pick and choose his new home’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 03/04/2024

According to Garrioch, the return Sens GM Steve Staios is looking for a two-piece return in exchange for Tarasenko. One is a second-round pick and the other is a prospect.

Oilers Starting to Lose Out on Top Targets

While trades haven’t happened yet and there’s still a chance that one of the top deadline targets chooses Edmonton, a theme is starting to emerge this week. The Oilers find themselves second or third among trade options for selling teams. There was talk that Chris Tanev was interested in going to Edmonton in a deal, but the Flames didn’t want to send him there without a premium. Jake Guentzel is high on the Oilers’ list, but his price is high and Vegas is making a push. So too, the price for Pavel Buchnevich out of St. Louis is incredible and Holland is reportedly backing off.

Related: 3 Maple Leafs Trade Targets From the Metro Division

So what will Holland do? Reports are the priority is defense, with Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer suggesting, “Don’t be surprised if @EdmontonOilers ADD at least one…possibly two forwards…and definitely need at minimum a depth D. Will be interesting.” It just sounds like Holland will be picking from Plan B, maybe Plan C in some cases.

Ullmark Finds Trade Rumors Hilarious

During Monday’s game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, when social media made it well known that Linus Ullmark wasn’t on the bench, many believed a trade was coming. Ullmark actually found it too tight to sit where the backups do and watched the game from another location. He noted in a post-game interview that he caught wind of the buzz during the game and found it hilarious. “I had a good laugh,’ he said.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

Talk continues to surround the Bruins and their deadline plans, with the team only able to make a move if they send out salary. Jake DeBrusk and Ullmark are the two names often mentioned in those trade talks, but it’s not likely Ullmark goes anywhere.

Wennberg Pulled from Kraken Lineup for Trade Reasons

Notably pulled from Monday’s game, Seattle Kraken forward Alexander Wennberg is out of the lineup for “trade-related issues,” as stated by the team. The 27-year-old player, who is in the last year of his three-year, $4.5 million contract, has been a steady contributor to the Kraken’s performance this season. Accumulating 25 points in 60 games, Wennberg’s absence sparks speculation about potential trade developments for the skilled forward.

Alex Wennberg, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Chris Johnston of TSN notes that the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers are two of the interested teams. Pierre LeBrun writes:

Seattle had been in conversation with Wennberg’s camp led by Pat Brisson about potentially signing an extension but decision has been made to move him now.

Hanifin Trade Out of Calgary Has to Be Close

There was some chatter on Monday night that perhaps the Calgary Flames were going to take one more run at signing Noah Hanifin to an extension, but that seems unlikely. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Lightning are believed to be Hanifin’s top choice for his next team. That said, the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins are also reportedly showing interest in a trade.