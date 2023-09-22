Coyotes Have a Wealth of Draft Picks in Future Years

After the resignation of former general manager (GM) John Chayka and the turmoil he left the organization in, there needed to be a new voice, a new leader. When Bill Armstrong was hired, there was a glimmer of hope, a sense of optimism that things could be turned around and he could change the culture in Arizona. He had previously done it in St. Louis, where he helped draft Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Colton Parayko.

However, this was Armstrong’s first go-around as a GM and, most importantly, his first try at rebuilding an organization that has always seemed to be in the media for the wrong reasons. The 53-year-old is entering his fourth season as GM, and he has added an abundance of draft capital to propel the future. From trading for bad contracts to dealing away assets for draft selections, the Coyotes sit in a comfortable position regarding draft capital. With that said, let’s break down the future of draft picks in the Coyotes organization.

2024 Draft Assets

Armstrong is no stranger to the hockey business. When he came into the Coyotes organization, there was a clear message he gave to the fans and players, “I didn’t come all the way here to the desert to get a tan. I came here to win a championship.” Though winning a championship is easier said than done, and there was much that needed to take place before the Coyotes entered that conversation, one aspect that needed to occur was the increase of draft capital. During the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Drafts, his staff made 31 picks through all rounds, five of which were in the first round. To do this, Armstrong has taken on a profusion of bad contracts/assets to gain draft capital through the 2026 season.

For the past two drafts, the Coyotes have had more than one first-round pick, and that could come to an end this year. While they could trade veterans Jason Zucker or Matt Dumba at the deadline if the price is right, that is unlikely. Currently, they have 13 selections through all seven rounds, which would be atop the NHL. In the second round, they have a plethora of selections from various trades. The first one coming from the Ottawa Senators. The pick was traded to the Coyotes in the Jakob Chychrun deal when they received a 2023 first, a 2024 second, and a 2026 second.

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Technically the 2024 second-round pick belongs to the Washington Capitals, so keeping a close eye on where they finish in the standings will determine where that pick falls. They have two more second-round picks, this one coming from the Florida Panthers in the Anton Stralman trade. The Panthers were desperate to clear cap space and found a match with the Coyotes willing to take on Stralman’s contract. Along with the veteran defenseman, they also received a 2024 second-round pick and prospect Vladislav Kolyachonok. By making this trade, the Coyotes gained valuable draft assets and a young defensive prospect with potential.

Including their own, the Coyotes also hold three third-round picks in 2024. The first one comes from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade that was made at the 2022 NHL Draft. The trade consisted of taking on the contract of Zack Kassian, a 2022 first, a 2024 third, and a 2025 second. It was a big haul for Armstrong and company as they stockpiled even more draft capital. Furthermore, they acquired a 2024 fourth from the San Jose Sharks for forward Lane Pederson. Finally, they traded away Michael Callahan to the Boston Bruins for a seventh-round pick. The 2024 NHL Draft will offer plenty of opportunities to add more prospects to the ever-growing pipeline.

2025 Draft Assets

When the Tampa Bay Lightning rebuilt their team in the late 2010s, they were lucky to draft several superstars. For the Coyotes and many other teams, the Lightning are often a good team to look at when rebuilding. One thing they did was stockpile draft picks. This allowed them to draft the likes of Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, and Steven Stamkos, all of whom played major parts in their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup victories. That is what the Coyotes are doing, as they have another 11 picks in 2025.

The Coyotes still have their 2025 first, and it likely won’t be going anywhere. The team has a staggering four second-round picks, which were brought in from numerous trades. The first one occurred when Armstrong took the contract of Patrik Nemeth off the books from the New York Rangers, and in exchange, they received a 2025 second and a 2026 second. Nemeth only spent a season with the Coyotes before being bought out, so it’s safe to say that the trade panned out in the Coyotes’ favor.

As mentioned, they have another second from the Zack Kassian trade they made at the 2022 NHL Draft. Their final second-round pick in 2025 was from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Ilya Lybushkin and Nick Ritchie trade. Lastly, they have a third-round pick from the Rangers in exchange for taking on a portion of Patrick Kane’s contract. They still have all their other picks in the later rounds and look to make a significant impact down the road.

2026 Draft Assets

Compared to the 2024 and 2025 Drafts, 2026 seems to be lacking the most. However, that is still three years into the future; by this time, who knows what is going on with the Coyotes? They could have prospects thriving with the team and not in need of draft capital, and Armstrong can look to trade it. Having lots of picks allows for flexibility, which enhances the chance of making favorable moves. The Coyotes still have their first in 2026, and barring a surprise, this should remain the case for the foreseeable future.

Bill Armstrong, Arizona Coyotes GM (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As mentioned earlier, they have the Senators’ second-round pick from the Chychrun trade, which sent ripples through the Coyotes organization. Even though the trade occurred at the 2023 Trade Deadline, it has the possibility of affecting the team in 2026. They have yet another second-round pick from the Nemeth trade. They also traded Ty Emberson in that deal, who was drafted by the Coyotes in 2018.

Finally, the team traded defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere at last season’s trade deadline to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2026 third-round pick. Many thought they didn’t get nearly the return they should’ve since the Florida native revived his career in the desert, but nonetheless, they got value out of an expiring contract.

Path Paved For Promising & Exciting Future

The path is paved; the Coyotes just need to execute. Armstrong has done a great job gaining assets so far, and he’s shown he can turn those assets into players like Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan, and Daniil But. With an abundance of draft selections, the Coyotes seem to finally be heading in the right direction. While we shouldn’t get too ahead of ourselves, the 2023-24 season is just around the corner, which should bring excitement across the league.