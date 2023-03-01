Hurricanes Acquire Shayne Gostisbehere From Coyotes

Although Jakob Chychrun is the Arizona Coyotes’ big trade target, Shayne Gostisbehere was another defenseman garnering trade interest. Now, the 29-year-old has found a new home, as Arizona has traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes for their 2026 third-round pick.

Gostisbehere will now be going from one of the worst teams in the NHL to a legitimate contender with the Hurricanes. Carolina now has another skilled defenseman on their already-strong blueline, and they did not need to give up too much to get this move done.

Gostisbehere Gives Hurricanes Solid Offensive Defenseman

Gostisbehere was one of the best defenseman trade targets left on the market, so interest was naturally picking up for his services. Yet, the Hurricanes have now landed him, and it is fair to say that he will strengthen their defensive group. This is because the Florida native is a very effective offensive defenseman, and he is once again having a strong year. In 52 games this season, the 2012 third-round pick has 10 goals to go along with 31 points.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Besides providing plenty of offensive production from the point, Gostisbehere offers great versatility, as he can play both sides. As a result, he can fit anywhere in the Hurricanes’ top-six defensive group with ease. When thinking of a specific spot for him, however, I see him working well with Brett Pesce on the second pairing. This is because Pesce’s strong defensive play would allow Gostisbehere to take more chances offensively. With that, Gostisbehere also will provide the Hurricanes with another quarterback for the power play.

Gostisbehere produced strong offensive numbers on a weak Coyotes team, so it will be intriguing to see if they go up playing for a powerhouse like the Hurricanes. Yet, at a minimum, he will now give the Hurricanes another effective and experienced defenseman as they gear up for the postseason.

The Return for the Coyotes

The Coyotes were probably hoping to land a bit more for Gostisbehere due to his strong season, but in the end, they added a third-round pick for him. Yet, this is still a successful trade for the Coyotes, as they are in a full-on rebuild, and their primary goal is to collect more draft capital any chance they get. Although some Coyote fans were likely hoping for a second-round pick for the veteran, the return they received is still decent.

The Coyotes are not done making trades, either, as they have several other trade candidates. Besides the aforementioned Chychrun, players like Nick Bjugstad, Nick Ritchie, Karel Vejmelka, and Nick Schmaltz could also be on the move before the deadline passes. Therefore, we should expect to see the Coyotes land several more picks besides this third-rounder from the Hurricanes.

Overall, this is a trade that benefits both teams. However, if I was forced to pick a winner, the Hurricanes would be my choice. They successfully acquired a top-four offensive defenseman without parting ways with a second-round pick or notable prospect. With that, Gostisbehere has the potential to thrive with so many talented offensive weapons in Carolina, so we will need to wait and see how he performs for them.