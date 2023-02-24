2023 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner. As a result, you can find a complete list of trades that occur before the March 3 deadline officially passes right here. With all of the players reportedly available, we expect to see a variety of moves, so check this tracker as often as you can to stay in the loop with all that’s occurring.

Feb. 23 (News Coverage) D Dmitry Orlov

RW Garnet Hathaway

C Andrei Svetlakov RW Craig Smith

2023 1st-Round Pick

2025 2nd-Round Pick

2024 3rd-Round Pick 2023 5th-Round Pick (BOS) Feb. 23 (News Coverage) LW Josiah Slavin RW Hunter Drew Feb. 22 (News Coverage) D Nikita Zaitsev

2023 2nd-Round Pick

2026 4th-Round Pick Future Considerations Feb. 22 (News Coverage) D Shea Weber

2023 5th-Round Pick D Dysin Mayo Feb. 19 (News Coverage) F Tyler Motte RW Julien Gauthier

Conditional 7th-Round Pick Feb. 17 (News Coverage) C Ryan O’Reilly

C Noel Acciari C Mikhail Abramov

C Adam Gaudette

2023 1st-Round Pick

2023 3rd-Round Pick (OTT)

2024 2nd-Round Pick 2025 4th-Round Pick (TOR) Feb. 9 (News Coverage) RW Vladimir Tarasenko

D Niko Mikkola LW Sammy Blais

D Hunter Skinner

Conditional 2023 1st-Round Pick

2024 4th-Round Pick Feb. 5 (News Coverage) D Jaycob Megna 2023 4th-Round Pick Jan. 30 (News Coverage) C Bo Horvat C Aatu Raty

W Anthony Beauvillier

Conditional 2023 1st-Round Pick