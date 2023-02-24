2023 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner. As a result, you can find a complete list of trades that occur before the March 3 deadline officially passes right here. With all of the players reportedly available, we expect to see a variety of moves, so check this tracker as often as you can to stay in the loop with all that’s occurring.
|Feb. 23
|D Dmitry Orlov
RW Garnet Hathaway
C Andrei Svetlakov
|RW Craig Smith
2023 1st-Round Pick
2025 2nd-Round Pick
2024 3rd-Round Pick
|2023 5th-Round Pick (BOS)
|Feb. 23
|LW Josiah Slavin
|RW Hunter Drew
|Feb. 22
|D Nikita Zaitsev
2023 2nd-Round Pick
2026 4th-Round Pick
|Future Considerations
|Feb. 22
|D Shea Weber
2023 5th-Round Pick
|D Dysin Mayo
|Feb. 19
|F Tyler Motte
|RW Julien Gauthier
Conditional 7th-Round Pick
|Feb. 17
|C Ryan O’Reilly
C Noel Acciari
|C Mikhail Abramov
C Adam Gaudette
2023 1st-Round Pick
2023 3rd-Round Pick (OTT)
2024 2nd-Round Pick
|2025 4th-Round Pick (TOR)
|Feb. 9
|RW Vladimir Tarasenko
D Niko Mikkola
|LW Sammy Blais
D Hunter Skinner
Conditional 2023 1st-Round Pick
2024 4th-Round Pick
|Feb. 5
|D Jaycob Megna
|2023 4th-Round Pick
|Jan. 30
|C Bo Horvat
|C Aatu Raty
W Anthony Beauvillier
Conditional 2023 1st-Round Pick