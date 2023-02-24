2023 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner. As a result, you can find a complete list of trades that occur before the March 3 deadline officially passes right here. With all of the players reportedly available, we expect to see a variety of moves, so check this tracker as often as you can to stay in the loop with all that’s occurring.

Feb. 23(News Coverage)
D Dmitry Orlov
RW Garnet Hathaway
C Andrei Svetlakov 		RW Craig Smith
2023 1st-Round Pick
2025 2nd-Round Pick
2024 3rd-Round Pick
2023 5th-Round Pick (BOS)
Feb. 23(News Coverage)
LW Josiah SlavinChicago Blackhawks LogoRW Hunter Drew
Feb. 22(News Coverage)
Chicago Blackhawks LogoD Nikita Zaitsev
2023 2nd-Round Pick
2026 4th-Round Pick 		senators logo 1992 - 1997Future Considerations
Feb. 22(News Coverage)
D Shea Weber
2023 5th-Round Pick 		D Dysin Mayo
Feb. 19(News Coverage)
F Tyler MotteRW Julien Gauthier
Conditional 7th-Round Pick
Feb. 17(News Coverage)
C Ryan O’Reilly
C Noel Acciari 		C Mikhail Abramov
C Adam Gaudette
2023 1st-Round Pick
2023 3rd-Round Pick (OTT)
2024 2nd-Round Pick
2025 4th-Round Pick (TOR)
Feb. 9(News Coverage)
RW Vladimir Tarasenko
D Niko Mikkola		LW Sammy Blais
D Hunter Skinner
Conditional 2023 1st-Round Pick
2024 4th-Round Pick
Feb. 5(News Coverage)
Seattle Kraken Primary LogoD Jaycob Megna 2023 4th-Round Pick
Jan. 30(News Coverage)
C Bo HorvatC Aatu Raty
W Anthony Beauvillier
Conditional 2023 1st-Round Pick