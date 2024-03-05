Maple Leafs Need to Prioritize a Juuse Saros Trade This Offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been playing solid hockey as of late, and find themselves in a strong position heading into the 2024 Trade Deadline. They made a splash recently by acquiring Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team deal after missing out on Chris Tanev, who was traded to the Dallas Stars, and now have one less hole to fill. While the acquisition of Lyubushkin isn’t the saving grace, it gives them depth heading into the postseason even if they aren’t able to bring in another defender on or before the March 8 deadline. Luckily, they haven’t had to focus on upgrading between the pipes as Joseph Woll has returned from injury and Ilya Samosnov has been playing well after a poor start to the season, but there is someone they should target in the offseason.

The Nashville Predators had rather high expectations coming into this season, but started out their 2023-24 campaign in a rough way. Now, they find themselves in a playoff spot and likely won’t be selling off their assets at this trade deadline. One of their best assets, goaltender Juuse Saros, is going to be staying put for now, but the Maple Leafs should take a look at bringing him in during the upcoming offseason should he become available. Samsonov and Martin Jones are both pending unrestricted free agents and could test the open market, leaving a gaping hole between the pipes. If the Predators make Saros available, the Maple Leafs should be all over him.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s possible the Maple Leafs try to bring Samsonov back next season if they don’t think a trade is possible, but they should be looking to prioritize adding Saros. He is an elite goaltender who can singlehandedly win games and could be the Maple Leafs’ saving grace next season. They are tight on money this season and won’t be able to bring in any star players before the trade deadline, so their focus needs to be on the offseason where they can spend more money and improve their roster in a big way in hopes of winning a Stanley Cup. They have a strong enough team to make a run this season, but they won’t be able to spend in the way they want to.

Who Is Juuse Saros & What Does a Potential Trade Look Like?

Saros is a 28-year-old left-catching goaltender from Forssa, Finland who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Predators at 99th overall. He made a name for himself during the 2012-13 season in the U20 SM-Liiga in Finland where he played with HPK U20, posting a 1.86 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .933 save percentage (SV%). He returned to Finland and played in the Liiga with HPK the following season where he posted a 1.76 GAA and a .923 SV%, and quickly established himself as a potential starting goalie at the NHL level.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Saros made the transition to North America in the 2015-16 season where he played one game in the NHL with the Predators, but spent the majority of the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Milwaukee Admirals where he posted a 2.24 GAA and a .920 SV%. During his time in the AHL, he played 62 games posting a 2.24 GAA and a .921 SV% having won 45 of those games. Saros didn’t earn a full-time spot in the NHL until the 2018-19 season and has been the bona fide number-one since Pekka Rinne retired after 2020-21.

Since joining the NHL, Saros has played 335 games over parts of nine season posting a 2.61 GAA and a .918 SV% having won 173 of those games. He has established himself as a consistent goaltender and continues to be among the best in the NHL every season. This season with the Predators, he has played 49 games posting a 2.82 GAA and a .908 SV% and seems to be on pace for another 60-game season, which would be his third in a row.

If the Maple Leafs pursue him, they would have to send a massive package the other way. Theoretically, a deal between the two looks like the Maple Leafs acquiring Saros in exchange for Nick Robertson, William Lagesson, Nick Abruzzese, Topi Niemelä, and a high draft pick, likely at least a second-round pick. Although they’d be giving up a lot to bring in Saros, the Maple Leafs should do it as he’s someone who moves the needle enough to push them into “Stanley-Cup-favourite” territory.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The trade deadline is just three days away, and the team will be focusing on improving their roster as much as they can within the limits of the salary cap. Surely, they will try and bring in another defender to bolster their blue line and while I don’t expect it to be a big name, time will tell who they bring in.

The Maple Leafs are back in action on Wednesday (March 6) in a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres where they will be looking to bounce back from a tough 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday (March 4). Hopefully, the Maple Leafs make the right moves this season to make a deep postseason run — and can line themselves up to take a big swing at Saros in the offseason — because a move like that would be exactly what they need to bring their first Stanley Cup since 1967.