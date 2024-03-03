Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Pay Flyers Asking Price for Walker, Seeler

The Toronto Maple Leafs will surely be looking to find more upgrades on the defensive side heading into the 2024 Trade Deadline, even after acquiring Ilya Lyubsuhkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade recently. They will be looking to make a deep run into the postseason, and with their current defensive lineup, fans are worried it may not be strong enough to make a push for a Stanley Cup. With several names remaining on trade bait lists around the NHL, the Maple Leafs should be inquiring about everyone but should avoid the reported asking price from the Philadelphia Flyers for defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler.

According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, that the Flyers are still seeking a first-round pick in exchange for the 29-year-old pending unrestricted free agent [Sean Walker]. source – ‘Flyers GM Daniel Briere: ‘Everything’s on the table’ ahead of NHL trade deadline – Kevin Kurz’ – The Athletic – 03/01/2024

Despite the massive Chris Tanev trade setting the market for defenders throughout the league, which didn’t include a first-round pick going back to the Calgary Flames, the Flyers are still looking to bring in a first-round pick for their assets should they choose to move them. Specifically, Walker is seen as one of, if not the best remaining right-handed defenceman left on the trade market, so teams will surely be looking to bring him in. However, the Maple Leafs should not be looking to trade their first-round pick for either Walker or Seeler and should direct their attention elsewhere.

Sean Walker, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At the time of this article, the Flyers currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division. They have a five-point cushion on the New York Islanders but are seven points behind the Carolina Hurricanes. While the Flyers could still make an effort to go deep into the postseason, their pair of unrestricted free agents could be moved to bring in extra assets if they can’t come to a new contract extension agreement. The Maple Leafs have plenty of other options, specifically in Matt Dumba, Zach Bogosian, and Noah Hanifin who they should target first before turning their attention to either Flyers defender.

Who Are Seeler & Walker?

Seeler is a 30-year-old left-shot defender from Eden Prairie, Minnesota who stands 6-foot-2, 201 pounds and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild at 131st overall. Through 62 games this season, he has scored one goal and added 11 assists for 12 points. Throughout his career, he has scored eight goals and added 33 assists for 41 points through 287 games which comes out to a 0.14 points-per-game average. He is a shutdown defender who provides stability defensively and would be a strong bottom-four defender.

Walker is a 29-year-old right-shot defender from Keswick, Ontario who joined the Los Angeles Kings’ organization in the 2017-18 season and played his first season of professional hockey in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Ontario Reign before making the jump to the NHL. This season with the Flyers, he has scored six goals and added 16 assists for 22 points through 62 games. Throughout his career, he has scored 22 goals and added 67 assists for 89 points through 294 games which comes out to a 0.30 points-per-game average.

Nick Seeler, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Seeler and Walker have established themselves as strong depth defenders at the NHL level and will have plenty of teams interested in them should they become available. With stronger players available at the trade deadline who can play the same role and provide the same things, if not more, the Maple Leafs shouldn’t have to pay a first-round pick for a minor upgrade to their blue line. It would be nice to acquire either player if the asking price drops, but I would avoid bringing them in until it does drop.

Despite being in the playoff race, it’s still likely the Flyers are going to sell off a few parts — with defenseman Sean Walker at the top of that list (or, if they prefer to keep Walker, Rasmus Ristolainen). The Flyers already have two first-round picks in this year’s draft, but they’d surely love to add another before the deadline, particularly after trading one of the best prospects in hockey, Cutter Gauthier, to Anaheim. source – ‘Philadelphia Flyers’ biggest need: Another first-round draft pick – Kevin Kurz’ – The Athletic – 02/26/2024

Both defenders would be welcome additions to the Maple Leafs blue line, but they’re not worth sending away a first-round draft pick. Realistically, a package similar to what Tanev brought the Flames makes more sense. A second-round pick, a prospect, and a conditional third-round pick are the most I would be willing to pay for either player, and even that might be a lot to pay for either of them.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a big win over the New York Rangers on Saturday (March 2) when they took them down 4-3 in a shootout. They will be back in action on Monday (March 4) in a matchup against the Boston Bruins where they will look to continue riding the momentum of their previous win. Hopefully, they can find an upgrade on the blue line before the deadline, because acquiring Lyubushkin is not the answer to their problems defensively.