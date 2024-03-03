2 Left Wing Trade Targets for the Hurricanes

It is officially trade deadline week in the NHL as there are now five days before the deadline on Friday, March 8. Trades could ramp up over the coming days, some blockbusters while some could be depth moves. There will be a spectrum of teams: sellers, buyers, or even those who could stay quiet while making smaller moves. That being said, the Carolina Hurricanes could be seen as one of those teams who could make smaller moves before or at the trade deadline. For fans, that is a plan that they might not want to hear and one that could put doubt in their minds as the playoffs approach.

While that could be a possibility, there is a chance that the Hurricanes could make a trade before the deadline closes. It might not be franchise-altering by any means, but a depth trade could be in the cards for Carolina. If there is anything that could be added as depth for the Hurricanes, there is a case to be made for the winger position. This piece will focus on the left-wing position, as right now, the team has Andrei Svechnikov, Michael Bunting, Jordan Martinook, and Stefan Noesen on the left side. Carolina does have Brandan Lemieux as a 13th forward option, but there are two players the Hurricanes could add to the roster that could slightly boost the forward group overall.

Adding Some Left-Winger Depth

Vladislav Namestnikov

One player that the Hurricanes can kick the tires on is 31-year-old Russian forward Vladislav Namestnikov of the Winnipeg Jets. During the 2023-24 season, he has seven goals and 26 points in 56 games for the Jets. He is currently getting first-line right-wing minutes alongside Kyle Conner and Mark Scheifele. While his primary position is left-wing, he is listed as someone who can play all three forward positions, according to CapFriendly. The former 27th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning back in 2011 has bounced around the NHL from Tampa to the Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, and a couple of other teams.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite his best season, which was back in 2017-18 with the Lightning tallying 20 goals and 44 points in 62 games, he has proven to be a guy that teams will trade for and plug where they need him. However, Namestnikov needs to be given a chance to stay with a consistent line, and a place like Carolina could give him that opportunity. His versatility could play a huge factor in the Hurricanes’ lineup because head coach Rod Brind’Amour is known to shake the lines up throughout a game. Namestnikov might be someone the Hurricanes can lean on as games go on to possibly provide a spark at any forward position on any line.

His current deal with the Jets is a two-year, $4 million contract signed back in July 2023. It only takes up 2.4% of the Jets’ cap and is very affordable for the Hurricanes to go after, especially since he will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2024-25 season. Carolina saw his versatility firsthand when they blew a 3-0 lead to the Jets and lost 5-3 on Saturday, March 2. Getting a player like Namestnikov could be a move worth looking into because of the affordability and versatility he brings to the team. A possible trade could look like Jesper Fast and a draft pick, possibly a fourth, from Carolina. Winnipeg most likely will not retain any of the $2 million annual average value (AAV), which is doable for Carolina, so that won’t be an issue. The only thing is that he was just signed last summer by the Jets, and are they willing to trade him while they are in a division title race in the Central?

While both teams are in playoff sports, it will be interesting to see if they are willing to make a move. The fact that Namestnikov is a plug-and-play type guy might make the price higher than usual, especially during the deadline. However, the Hurricanes have the capital and the guys to make it possibly work for both sides. Will it happen though? That remains to be seen.

Warren Foegele

This next player will be very familiar to Hurricanes fans. It is the former 67th overall pick from 2014 and Markham, Ontario native Warren Foegele. The 27-year-old is listed per CapFriendly as someone who can play on either wing and bring versatility to the forward group. He is currently listed on the third line playing left wing with Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry. For the 2023-24 season, he has tallied 13 goals and 29 assists in 58 games for the Edmonton Oilers. He is only two points away from having a career-high, which would be 31. His current high is when he got 30 points for the Hurricanes back in the 2019-20 season. Furthermore, he is one goal away from a career-high (14) and two away in assists (18). In his sixth full NHL season, he is having himself a career season while in a contract year.

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The current contract that he is on with the Oilers is a three-year, $8.25 million deal with a $2.75 million AAV. He will be a UFA after the season. Foegele signed the deal in July 2021 while being a free agent after playing a little over three seasons with the Hurricanes. While he did have a stint already with Carolina, there is a case to be made to bring the former Hurricane back for another run. The Oilers are high on Foegele so a trade that could lead to another one that includes whatever the Hurricanes send over might have to be what makes this work.

Like Namestnikov’s, his current contract could fit within the Hurricanes’ cap space of $5.25 million ($5.877 million deadline cap). Foegele’s cap hit only takes up 3.37% of what the Oilers have signed right now. Also, he has already played for Brind’Amour and is someone who can bring versatility to the team while having a career season. It will be interesting to see if the Oilers are willing to give up Foegele, but a deal consisting of defenseman Dylan Coghlan along with a fourth-round pick might move the needle in a possible trade. That could be maybe flipping Coghlan and a pick to another team might be in the cards. It’s a low-risk move for the Hurricanes to get a player who can play on either wing and move up and down the lineup to help the team where needed. Being in Edmonton has allowed Foegele to grow his game, and it is one Carolina could take advantage of.

Also, getting Foegele could provide an opportunity to bring him back next season as well. It’ll be interesting to see what the Hurricanes and Oilers could do here if a trade is possible. I’m not sure how likely this move will get done, but it could have a chance to be entertained.

Either Trade Possible

When it comes to either Namestnikov or Foegele, either player is a good option for the Hurricanes to seek a trade for. They both bring versatility to the offense that Brind’Amour likes to have with his team. Both guys can play on either wing while Namestnikov can play center as well. Furthermore, both players are on good contracts that will fit in perfectly with Carolina’s cap space. Foegele will be a UFA after the season while Namestnikov will have one more year of control left. However, either deal might not happen depending on what the asking price is from the Oilers and the Jets. Also, it could even come down to if either team wants to move those guys to Carolina. It will be an interesting few days as we are five days away from the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.