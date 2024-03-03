Oilers Looking to Dump Contract Ahead of Big Deadline Move

The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for what they hope is a busy 2024 NHL trade deadline. General Manager Ken Holland is actively exploring options to make necessary moves and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman emphasized the Oilers’ focus on clearing cap space before executing any significant trades. In fact, for Holland to do anything of real significance, selling off an active contract is probably a must.

Friedman noted during Saturday’s Headlines segment that Holland is reportedly reaching out to other teams, attempting to entice them into accepting players with financial commitments attached to their deals. While Friedman didn’t name anyone in particular, the Oilers’ potential trade candidates include Cody Ceci, Brett Kulak, and Warren Foegele. Each has a fair dollar figure linked to their deal and with the accrued cap space Edmonton is building up leading into Friday’s deadline, it would give the Oilers some room if one of those deals were moved.

Cody Ceci, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As for who and what the Oilers are looking to add, there are several irons in the fire, says the GM. He’s been connected to multiple teams and in a variety of conversations. How much of each is accurate remains to be seen.

Holland Is Optimistic He Can Do Something at the Deadline

As per an article by Daniel Nugent-Bowman, in conversation with Holland, the GM explained:

I’d like to do something between now and the deadline. Obviously, if you do something, you’re doing it because you like it. You’re not doing it because you don’t like it; you’re doing it because you like it. I’m hopeful and optimistic that something’s going to happen. I’m planning on it and trying to do something between now and next week. If we can make a move or two, we’ll be pleased. source – ‘What can Oilers get done ahead of the NHL trade deadline? Ken Holland Q&A’ – Daniel-Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 03/02/2024

Speculations suggest the Oilers might be eyeing an upgrade in their top-six defense corps, actively looking around for a top-six winger, and potentially adding a depth center. To do any of these things, maybe more than one, Ceci becomes a plausible trade option. So too, Foegele’s departure could be considered if the Oilers secure a top-six forward to complement Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton likes both players, but it’s fair to argue and upgrade over both is out there.

But, Holland will have to get creative. Unlike some teams operating with long-term injured reserve (LTIR) flexibility, the Oilers are relatively healthy, eliminating the luxury of extra funds due to injuries. Fair or not, he’s competing against buyers who have all sorts of cap space.

What Is The Ideal Trade Scenario For Edmonton?

The ideal trade might be something similar to last season when Holland moved Tyson Barrie, forward Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick, and a fourth-round selection in 2024 Nashville for Mattias Ekholm. It was a high price to pay, but Ekholm has turned out to be a godsend and he’s locked in for a number of years. It’s one of the better trades Holland has made and if available, he’d love to do something similar again.

Can the Oilers find that kind of deal? Is there a team out there with a player on term they’re comfortable parting with? If so, can they move Ceci, a first-rounder, a prospect, and another pick to acquire that player?

If a top-four defenseman or top-six forward with term isn’t made available in the next few days, moving a contract with money on it in a cap-clearing trade, then chasing a rental is probably Plan B.