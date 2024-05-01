Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Domi & Another Game Coming

The Toronto Maple Leafs kept their playoff hopes alive with a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Despite the absence of star forward Auston Matthews due to illness, the Maple Leafs put in a disciplined and determined performance to reduce the series deficit to 3-2.

Rookie Matthew Knies was in the right place at the right time to emerge as the overtime hero. However, his goal would not have been possible without the bull rush of John Tavares, who pushed his way into scoring position after a great stretch pass from defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. The game-winner came early in overtime, and Toronto lives to fight another day.

Toronto’s Jake McCabe opened the scoring in the first period with a well-placed shot from near the blue line. Again, his goal would not have been possible except for Max Domi’s clean faceoff win and a great pass from Mitch Marner. Joseph Woll stepped in to replace Ilya Samsonov. He delivered an outstanding performance, stopping 28 shots and providing the stability Toronto needed from their goaltender to bring the series back home for Game 6.

Item 1: 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Beat the Bruins

There were at least three reasons the Maple Leafs beat the Bruins on Tuesday. First, they hung in there defensively, and when needed, Woll stepped up to provide critical saves. Woll was particularly solid in key moments when a goal would have meant a Maple Leafs loss. He kept his team in the game, and they competed hard. The defensive unit also tightened up, limiting the Bruins to just 28 shots and effectively managing their offensive threats.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Second, Toronto set the tone of the game early. They dominated the first period, outshooting Boston 12-2 and winning the majority of faceoffs. As noted, Domi was a beast in the faceoff circle. This success allowed the Maple Leafs to exert early pressure, which resulted in the opening goal and established a level of game control they maintained for much of the contest.

Third, the Maple Leafs’ depth stepped up. With Matthews sidelined, other players rose to the occasion. Knies’ game-winner highlighted the impact of younger and less-experienced players. The team’s depth players, combined with the contributions from players like Marner and Domi, allowed Toronto to generate offence even without their leading scorer.

Item 2: Max Domi Steps Up in Auston Matthews’ Absence

In a critical Game 5, Domi rose to the occasion. He earned full marks for his play in Matthews’s absence. He won 12 of 14 faceoffs, including the key draw that led to the McCabe goal.

Domi boasted the Maple Leafs’ best expected-goals percentage at an impressive 79.5 percent. With linemates Marner and Tyler Bertuzzi, they formed a problematic trio for the Bruins and controlled the play with 76.6 percent expected goals. At five-on-five, they also had 73.8 percent of their team’s scoring chances.

However, the Domi line wasn’t the only line working for Toronto. Tavares, Knies, and William Nylander also made significant contributions. They, too, boasted impressive stats, with 72.7 percent in expected goals and 53.5 percent of scoring chances.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

After critiques of the Maple Leafs’ “try,” the team came out and made the Bruins look beatable for much of the game. If Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman was in their heads, he now has a chink in his armour. He looked beatable – especially on Knies’ game-winner.

​​The Maple Leafs head back to Toronto for Game 6. Can they disrupt their unsettling trend of winning on the road and losing at home? Over the team’s recent playoff seasons, they have put up an impressive 6-2 record on the road. However, their performance at home leaves much to be desired, with a dismal 1-7 record.