Canucks Let Golden Opportunity Slip Away vs. Oilers in Game 4

It could have been different. Some supporters might even argue that it should have been different. Regardless, the Vancouver Canucks fell 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on Tuesday night in a way that was frustrating to some and heartbreaking for others. It was one of the few times this postseason when the Canucks put in an effort that was good but not good enough, and they finally paid the price for an inadequate showing. The series is now tied 2-2 with Game 5 scheduled for Thursday in Vancouver. Here’s how it went down.

Arturs Silovs, Meet Calvin Pickard

It’s funny how fate can play tricks on us. There was so much hubbub surrounding Arturs Silovs in the first round of the playoffs. Here was a goalie few people knew anything about, had hardly played any games in the NHL, yet stifled a strong Nashville Predators roster. What’s more, he was thrust into action because of injuries to both Casey DeSmith and Vezina Trophy finalist Thatcher Demko.

In the leadup to Game 4, the Oilers knew they were in trouble. Vancouver was making Stuart Skinner look like the mediocre 2023 spring edition. Out went Skinner – in came Calvin Pickard. The Moncton native is by no means inexperienced. He’s playing his 10th season in the NHL, but the only time he was a true number one was in 2016-2017 with the Colorado Avalanche. His first-ever taste of playoff hockey was the third period of Game 3 of this series.

Yet, Vancouver took advantage of what they thought was ripe for the plucking. Granted, the 21 shots on target weren’t shocking. We’ve written about how the Canucks generally aim for shot quality rather than shot quantity. But was Calvin Pickard tested that harshly in Game 4? A condensed version of the game would show there isn’t a film reel’s worth of incredible Pickard stops.

The Canucks performed decent cycling on a first-period power play that didn’t amount to much. J.T. Miller picked up speed on the left side at about the halfway mark of the opening frame but wristed into the side netting. A two-on-one resulted in a morning skate-level wrist shot that Pickard calmly shielded with his blocker. “Quality, not quantity.” In Game 4, there wasn’t much of either from the Canucks until it was almost too late.

Rick Tocchet Is Fed Up With His Team

That’s a click-bait-worthy heading and, to be fair, only partially true. As a Jack Adams finalist this season, Rick Tocchet has done an incredible job with the Canucks, tapping into the roster’s potential to build a division-winning side that has gone relatively deep into the playoffs. His post-game comments spoke volumes, however. In answer to a reporter’s query and with visible annoyance, he said:

“We need five or six guys to get going here. I mean, it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There are some guys – I don’t know if they thought it was the playoffs.”

Oof. No players were named. It seems unlikely that any head coach would go that extra mile, notwithstanding special circumstances or having warned the individuals concerned before fielding questions. Few Canucks supporters can argue with Tocchet’s point, though. Yes, it’s impressive how far the team has come and that they are two wins away from the Western Conference Final.

But where is Elias Pettersson (four points, minus-2)? What in the world is going on with Ian Cole (two points, minus-1)? Filip Hronek finished the regular season with 48 points and a brilliant plus-33. He’s laid a goose egg and is minus-1 through 10 playoff matches. His name isn’t even mentioned very much during Sportsnet telecasts because he’s barely involved in the action.

There are too many Canucks who played critical roles in the club’s regular season success who haven’t stepped up this postseason. That needs to change.

Canucks Doing Almost Everything Right

Now that the series is tied 2-2, we can look at the major statistical categories and notice that the Canucks are, overall, doing a lot of things well, but it’s not enough.

As discussed, they’ve chased Edmonton’s goalie. They’re also vastly more physical than the Oilers. Every analyst has been banging on and on about how playoff hockey is more intense and that boys become men. Well, the Canucks have outhit the Oilers in every game, and the tally through four bouts is 174-125. Connor McDavid, the number one threat to Vancouver’s success, has four points in four games. He hasn’t been completely shut out, but an opponent would happily take those numbers, knowing it gave them a chance. Dakota Joshua (five points), J.T. Miller (five points) and Brock Boeser (six points) have been wonderful.

Brock Boeser is congratulated by J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks after scoring a goal (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

None of that changes the fact that the Canucks are letting opportunities slip through their fingers. A third-period lead in Game 2 devolved into an overtime defeat. Playing against a backup goalie in Game 4 saw the Canucks score only twice, both times in the third period when down 2-0. They tied the game through Joshua at 18:19, which was fantastic…only to let the Oilers score the winner at 19:21.

A best-of-seven is now a best-of-five. From a neutral perspective, it’s fantastic to watch and remarkably difficult to guess what will happen next. From a Vancouver perspective, it’s mildly annoying and flustering. There is no shortage of reasons why it couldn’t be a 3-1 series lead. Furthermore, even though it’s easy to argue that two of the next three games (should three be required) are in Vancouver, the Canucks are 2-3 at home this postseason. It’s one of those series where the 2-2 tally feels like a ton of work is left to be done, and there is still much to improve.