Buffalo Sabres 2023-24 Player Report Card: Tage Thompson

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Tage Thompson was the best thing about the Buffalo Sabres. He was fresh off a season in which it looked like the next NHL star had officially arrived, but the vibe is markedly different one year later.

Of all the Sabres who took a step back this season, Thompson was by far the most shocking and the most bewildering. The sparkplug on what had become a lethal Sabres offense suddenly looked like a shadow of his former self. It wasn’t entirely his fault, and several factors contributed to it, but it remains an area of concern going forward.

TNT Shortage?

It wasn’t just that Thompson nearly recorded 100 points in 2022-23, but it was how good he looked doing it. Displaying a level of skill not often seen in players of such towering stature, the 6-foot-6 behemoth dazzled his way into the limelight on a near-nightly basis. Whether it was a hat-trick of goals and assists, five goals in a single game or dancing around defensemen for a highlight reel tally, Thompson tore it up and established himself as the core of a Sabres attack that ranked third in the NHL in goals.

It was, therefore, no surprise that the man whose initials spell TNT (a pun broadcaster Dan Dunleavy frequently utilizes) was expected to pick up where he left off entering the new campaign and continue to lead the way. I’m not sure if you noticed – it’s not like we talked about it constantly – but that didn’t exactly happen.

Buffalo underwhelmed this season, and their offensive struggles were simply a microcosm of their troubles. Almost every big-name player on the roster failed to live up to the hype, but none caught more attention than Thompson. The 26-year-old could not shift out of first gear, and his production dropped precipitously. One year after becoming the highest-scoring Sabre in 16 years with 47 goals and 94 points, he fell to 29 goals and 56 points. His power-play output dropped by 18 points, and it’s no coincidence that the Sabres’ overall production dropped as well.

At the end of the day (or season, in this case), his numbers weren’t terrible, but still very disappointing, given what was expected of him. But why did Buffalo’s most potent weapon suddenly run out of ammunition when he looked poised to take another big step forward?

Why Did Thompson Play While Injured?

There are a few reasons why the Sabres took such a big step backward this season. Head coach Don Granato attempted to steer the ship in a more defensively responsible direction after 2022-23’s “shoot shoot shoot” mantra led to 300 goals against despite scoring 296. Although he succeeded in this, it came at a price, and in the process, he inadvertently cut the head off the dragon that was the Sabres’ offense.

However, Thompson’s struggles were partly his own doing. In November, he suffered a broken left hand blocking a shot, and the Sabres hoped that it wouldn’t sideline him for longer than a month or so. They ultimately got their wish when he returned in December after missing just nine games (albeit with his hand in a brace). Though gallant, the choice proved unwise, and he admitted as much (from “Tage Thompson’s leadership on display as Sabres process fallout of season”, The Buffalo News, 4/19/24).

Thompson spent most of the season recovering on the go from a broken hand (Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers).

Hand and wrist ailments are particularly tricky, and the effects can linger for lengthy periods without the appropriate time to heal. Thompson learned that the hard way this season, as it soon became evident that he wasn’t quite himself. The nimbleness that enabled his effortless maneuverability and his lethal shot that terrified opposing goaltenders both went missing in action, and it was tough to believe that the same player had been so electric just a season ago. On occasion, the Thompson of old would shine through, but such incidences were few and far between.

This season proved that Thompson is the center of the Sabres’ offense, literally and figuratively. It’s no coincidence that linemates Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner also struggled to replicate their success. That’s not to say that their success was only because of him, but the cohesion of the trio was clearly thrown off, and all three suffered as a result.

It’s unclear how long it took before the centerman returned to 100%, but it’s puzzling that he came back so soon in the first place. Had he waited for his hand to fully heal, he might have returned later but with his full capabilities. Perhaps he didn’t think the injury was as severe as it was, or maybe he felt obligated to return quickly due to his team’s desperation for any kind of offense. Regardless, the decision backfired.

But, despite the issues he encountered, Thompson refused to blame them for his subpar performance and did return to form down the stretch, recording 21 points in his last 18 games – begging the question, what might have been had he been healthy all season. Although he had very few this season, he still managed some spectacular moments along the way, most notably a four-goal torching of the New Jersey Devils in March.

Final Grade for Thompson

Part of the reason that Thompson has become so valuable to the Sabres is that he’s learned how to be the complete package. Once considered a one-dimensional scorer who contributed little elsewhere, the American has put in the effort and improved on the other side of the puck, even seeing time on the penalty kill this season. This should put him in good standing with new head coach Lindy Ruff, famously intolerant of forwards who choose to rest on their laurels. But although his two-way game has improved, can the Thompson that was once an offensive force find his way back?

If 2024-25 is to be the season that the Sabres finally get back to the postseason, Thompson will have to rediscover his scoring touch and lead the way once again. Grading him for this season is tricky, as he certainly didn’t play up to standards, but he needs to be given a handicap (pun not intended). Given how good he looked down the stretch, there’s no reason to believe he won’t return come the fall.

Final Grade: B-