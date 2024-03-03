NHL Rumors: Capitals, Flames, Penguins, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evgeny Kuznetsov has been placed on waivers by the Washington Capitals. What’s next in his career? Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins have told teams they’d prefer prospects over draft picks at the trade deadline. Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames are trying to move him to a team he’d like to extend with, and the Edmonton Oilers are looking to dump a contract so they can make deadline moves. Finally, will the Toronto Maple Leafs need to keep looking for a defenseman, especially after Ilya Lyubushkin left Saturday’s game with an injury?

Evgeny Kuznetsov on Waivers

The Washington Capitals have waived Evgeny Kuznetsov. Having recently concluded his time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, Kuznetsov was cleared to rejoin the team, but the Capitals have elected to waive him. If he clears, the forward will head down the Hershey of the AHL.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kuznetsov carries a remaining cap hit of $7.8 million until the conclusion of the next season. It’s a long shot anyone will put a claim in considering his cap hit and recent struggles. When asked why the team did this, general manager Brian MacLellan said it was a means to an end, getting eventually getting Kuznetsov somewhere else and a fresh start, which is what both sides want. “It’s been frustrating on both sides,” said MacLellan.

Penguins Prefer Prospects to Picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up to trade Jake Guentzel before the NHL Trade Deadline. And, while the forward could fetch a first-round pick and several other assets, the team’s GM, Kyle Dubas, is seeking a specific return. Elliotte Friedman reported during the Saturday Headlines report that Dubas’ preference is a couple of prospects over draft picks in the potential deal.

Additionally, it was confirmed that Bryan Rust won’t be asked to waive his No-Trade Clause (NTC), ensuring he remains with the team despite interest from other teams.

Noah Hanifin Wants the Lightning

Friedman also noted during Saturday’s Headlines report that Noah Hanifin‘s preferred destination appears to be the Tampa Bay Lightning. Friedman says the Flames are actively working with Hanifin to facilitate a trade to a team the defenseman wants to sign an extension with. The Lightning have emerged as his top choice.

Related: NHL Projected Lineups, Starting Goalies, Injuries, Updates

Friedman didn’t note how keen the Lightning might be to get this deal done, but there is a benefit for both the team and the player to do this before the deadline. If the Lightning aim to bring in Hanifin, they can sign him to an eight-year deal and bring his annual average salary down.

Oilers Want a Team to Take a Contract

As other insiders believe the Oilers will wait until closer to the March 8 deadline date to make their move, Friedman highlighted their effort to make pre-deadline moves. He reports that the Oilers are trying to clear out funds and GM Ken Holland is actively reaching out, looking to entice other teams to absorb players with financial ties in their contracts.

Speculation is that Holland is trying to sell names like Cody Ceci, Brett Kulak, and Warren Foegele, with the hopes that moving out salary will allow the Oilers to upgrade at forward and on defense. As for goaltending, Holland has said he’s not looking for a netminder. When asked if he’d like to upgrade his goaltending, Holland told Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, “No. I’m not exploring the market at all.”

Maple Leafs Lose Ilya Lyubushkin

During his first game back after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks, the Toronto Maple Leafs have already lost defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to an injury. He took a scary hit from Matt Rempe in the Maple Leafs versus New York Rangers game and didn’t return for the third period.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports, “Lyubushkin was walking around dressing room postgame. Told Samsonov he was hurt but not too severe.”

It was already reported that the Maple Leafs weren’t done looking for blue-line upgrades ahead of the trade deadline. The team is said to be looking at Matt Dumba of the Arizona Coyotes. If Lyubushkin is out for any significant amount of time, it’s logical to assume the Leafs will push hard to add one more body on defense.