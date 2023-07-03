Jets Get Versatility & Affordability By Re-Signing Namestnikov

The Winnipeg Jets’ best move on 2023 free agency’s opening day was locking up Vladislav Namestnikov to a bargain two-year deal with a $2 million average annual value (AAV).

Jets Get Versatility and Affordability

The 30-year-old centre was an unrestricted free agent (UFA) for less than a day before he and the Jets hammered out a new deal. He was originally acquired at the 2023 Trade Deadline from the San Jose Sharks for the modest price of a fourth-round pick, and he performed above expectations while proving his versatility.

Vlad Namestnikov has signed a 2-year contract with the #NHLJets ! pic.twitter.com/oaKwu490EQ — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 1, 2023

The Russian product took a larger role than expected down the stretch as the Jets avoided being the first team in NHL history to lead a conference more than halfway through the season but miss the playoffs. Overall, he recorded two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 20 regular season games and two assists in five playoff games.

Namestnikov is generally considered a bottom six player known for his aggressive forechecking and strong skating, but played on the top six — centering the second line between Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler — as the Jets won six of their final seven meaningful games to make the playoffs.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

While a permanent top-six role won’t be in the cards for him going forward, he has proven capable of jumping into that role if needed, and will be an insurance policy if Cole Perfetti and/or Gabriel Vilardi experience some struggles. He will bring some added offensive punch wherever he plays — he has recorded as many as 48 points in a season — and with his ability to play centre and both wings, will give head coach Rick Bowness more options for line combinations.

Namestnikov waived his no-trade clause to come to Winnipeg in March. To be successful, a small market like Winnipeg that doesn’t have the glitz or glamour of many others needs as many affordable players who want to be there as possible. Namestnikov fits that bill.

Namestnikov Gets Stability

The deal should work out well for both sides as Namestnikov was likely seeking some stability.

Namestnikov now has a guarantee — barring a trade — that he won’t be on the move again until summer, 2025. He has been a true journeyman, playing for eight teams (not including the Sharks, who he was a member of on paper for one day before joining the Jets) in his 10-year NHL career. He has been traded at four separate Trade Deadlines.

He was originally drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011. Prior to playing for the Jets, he played for the Lightning in two different stints, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, and Dallas Stars.

“Vladdy was awesome. He’s excited to be back,” GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said Saturday in an afternoon availability.

Re-Signing Continues Productive Week for Jets

The Namestnikov signing continued a pretty productive week for Cheveldayoff. He has been in go-go-go mode and is trying to prove he’s still the right man for the job after 12 years of creating teams that have had limited success and won just three playoff series.

Kevin Cheveldayoff, general manager of the Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, he traded Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings for Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and Vilardi. On Wednesday and Thursday, he added five more players — including high-character power forward Colby Barlow — at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville. On Friday, he bought out Wheeler, severing the last tie to Atlanta and bringing the former captain’s 12-year tenure to an end.

On free agency’s opening, Cheveldayoff also brought back old backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit after Brossoit spent two seasons with the Golden Knights, and signed UFA goalie Collin Delia.

Cheveldayoff said the team has “lots of good pieces” heading in 2023-24 and believes the additions have opened up a lot of options for Bowness and company.

“The keeping of Vladdy, the addition of the three forwards, (from the Kings) I think it really gives us a group of forwards that we haven’t really had at any point in time in this organization from top to bottom. That group of 12, 13, 14 forwards, there’s lots of options, lots of different ways to put them together,” he said.