Canucks News & Rumors: Miller, Boeser, Demko & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser reach career milestones. Also, an update on the return of goaltender Thatcher Demko. Additionally, Jonathan Lekkerimaki is headed to set to represent Team Sweden.

Miller Hits 100, Boeser Hits 40

In the Canucks April 8 game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Miller and Boeser hit career milestones. Miller assisted on three goals, reaching the century mark and hitting 100 points for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, Boeser scored his 40th of the season.

Miller passed his career high of 99 points from the 2021-22 season, while Boeser continues to set a career-high in goals. He joins Elias Pettersson, Markus Naslund, Alexander Mogilny, Pavel Bure, Henrik, and Daniel Sedin as the seventh Canuck to register 100 points in a season. Pettersson reached the mark last season and finished with 102 points.

Meanwhile, Boeser surpassed his career-high 29 goals earlier in the season and hit the 30-goal marker for the first time in his career. He joins Bure, Mogilny, Naslund, Daniel Sedin, Todd Bertuzzi, Tony Tanti, Darcy Rota, Ryan Kesler, and Ron Sedbauer as the 10th Canuck to hit the milestone. He is the first player to reach the mark since Daniel Sedin and Kesler reached 40 goals in the 2010-11 season.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Freidman provided an update on Canucks’ starting goaltender Thatcher Demko. He said the goalie is eligible to come off long-term injured reserve as of April 6. Demko suffered a lower-body injury.

“The Canucks know, as Lou Lamoriello says, ‘when you have time, you use it.’ They have time. They will use it. Wouldn’t surprised if we don’t see him in another game for at least another week.”

Demko partially participated in practice on April 9. On 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman added the earliest he believes Demko plays is on April 13. Demko has been out of the lineup since the club’s 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on March 9. The club has been mediocre without him, posting a 6-5-1 record and a .882 save percentage. Casey DeSmith hasn’t played poorly, but at times he hasn’t made the big saves the Canucks would normally get from Demko. However, it isn’t all on DeSmith, as the club has struggled to score at a similar clip as they were earlier in the season.

Although it is smart to give Demko as much time as he needs, it’s important to get him a few games before the start of the playoffs. He’ll play an integral part in any success the club has in the postseason.

Lindholm participated in a morning skate with the Canucks on April 8. The forward has been out of the lineup due to a suspected wrist injury and hasn’t played since March 23. He hurt his wrist prior to March 23 but decided to continue playing with the injury until he decided to take time off to let it heal (from ‘’Brutal’ wrist injury kept Elias Lindholm out of the lineup. Now he’s almost back,’ The Province, April 5).

“It’s been kind of brutal to deal with,” Lindholm said. “Obviously, you’re using it a lot and when I played it wasn’t getting better. We’re in a pretty good spot (in the standings) so it was a good time to step away and let it heal. I feel pretty good now.”

Lindholm participated in penalty kill drills but was limited at the morning skate. Nonetheless, his presence is a good sign and he should be back in the lineup close to the start of the playoffs. The Canucks acquired him from the Calgary Flames for a haul before the 2024 All-Star Break. He hasn’t provided the club with the offensive production expected of him but gives the club depth up the middle.

Lekkerimaki Headed to World Championships Pre-Tournament

Canucks 2022 first-round draft pick Lekkerimaki will join Team Sweden for pre-tournament games heading into the 2024 World Championships. The pre-tournament games start on April 14, while the tournament starts on May 10 and will take place until May 24. Lekkerimaki is a strong candidate to make Team Sweden’s roster for the tournament.

Lekkerimaki had a strong showing for Team Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championships. He scored eight goals and posted 15 points, winning silver and earning the honour of tournament MVP. He also scored 19 goals and posted 31 points in 46 games with Orebro HK in the Swedish Hockey League. He then joined the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League, playing six games, scoring a goal and recording two points.