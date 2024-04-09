Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Bruins – 4/9/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

HURRICANES (49-22-7) at BRUINS (46-17-15)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NESN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov

Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Brendan Lemieux, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin

Injured: None

Status report

Nadeau signed with the Hurricanes on Sunday, but his status for Tuesday is unclear.

Kochetkov is expected to start for Carolina after Andersen made 23 saves in a 3-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Pat Maroon (back)

Status report

Swayman is expected to alternate starts with Ullmark for the 23rd straight game.

