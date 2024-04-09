Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Bruins – 4/9/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
HURRICANES (49-22-7) at BRUINS (46-17-15)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NESN
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Andrei Svechnikov
Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Brendan Lemieux, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin
Injured: None
Status report
- Nadeau signed with the Hurricanes on Sunday, but his status for Tuesday is unclear.
- Kochetkov is expected to start for Carolina after Andersen made 23 saves in a 3-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk
Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Pat Maroon (back)
Status report
- Swayman is expected to alternate starts with Ullmark for the 23rd straight game.
