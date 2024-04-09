Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Red Wings – 4/9/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

CAPITALS (36-30-11) at RED WINGS (38-31-8)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Vincent Iorio — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)

Status report

  • Sandin did not make the trip after the defenseman was injured on a hit by Ottawa Senators forward Parker Kelly at the end of the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss Sunday; Iorio will replace him in the lineup.
  • Oshie, who has missed four games, will be a game-time decision; if the forward is able to play, he would replace Sgarbossa in the lineup.
  • Lindgren will make his 12th start in 14 games.
  • Johansen, a defenseman, was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Monday. …

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

David Perron — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Austin Czarnik — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body)

Status report

  • Seider missed the Red Wings morning skate because of illness, but coach Derek Lalonde hopes to have him available to play.
  • Lyon will make his fifth straight start.
  • Husso, a goalie who has been out since Feb. 13, was loaned to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League for conditioning.

