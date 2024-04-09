Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Red Wings – 4/9/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
CAPITALS (36-30-11) at RED WINGS (38-31-8)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Vincent Iorio — Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)
Status report
- Sandin did not make the trip after the defenseman was injured on a hit by Ottawa Senators forward Parker Kelly at the end of the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss Sunday; Iorio will replace him in the lineup.
- Oshie, who has missed four games, will be a game-time decision; if the forward is able to play, he would replace Sgarbossa in the lineup.
- Lindgren will make his 12th start in 14 games.
- Johansen, a defenseman, was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Monday. …
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
David Perron — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Austin Czarnik — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body)
Status report
- Seider missed the Red Wings morning skate because of illness, but coach Derek Lalonde hopes to have him available to play.
- Lyon will make his fifth straight start.
- Husso, a goalie who has been out since Feb. 13, was loaned to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League for conditioning.
