Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Red Wings – 4/9/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Vincent Iorio — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)

Status report

Sandin did not make the trip after the defenseman was injured on a hit by Ottawa Senators forward Parker Kelly at the end of the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss Sunday; Iorio will replace him in the lineup.

Oshie, who has missed four games, will be a game-time decision; if the forward is able to play, he would replace Sgarbossa in the lineup.

Lindgren will make his 12th start in 14 games.

Johansen, a defenseman, was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Monday. …

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

David Perron — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Austin Czarnik — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body)

Status report

Seider missed the Red Wings morning skate because of illness, but coach Derek Lalonde hopes to have him available to play.

Lyon will make his fifth straight start.

Husso, a goalie who has been out since Feb. 13, was loaned to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League for conditioning.

