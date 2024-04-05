Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Hurricanes – 4/5/24 

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

CAPITALS (36-29-10) at HURRICANES (47-22-7)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio, Matthew Phillips

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)

Status Report:

Neither team held a morning skate Friday after each lost at home Thursday, the Capitals 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Hurricanes 4-1 to the Boston Bruins.

Kuemper could start after Lindgren made 20 saves against the Penguins.

Phillips, a forward, was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas

Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Andrei Svechnikov (illness)

Injured: None

Status report

Kochetkov could start after Andersen made 24 saves against the Bruins.

