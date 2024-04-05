Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Hurricanes – 4/5/24 

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
CAPITALS (36-29-10) at HURRICANES (47-22-7)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Michael Sgarbossa
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio, Matthew Phillips
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)
Status Report:
- Neither team held a morning skate Friday after each lost at home Thursday, the Capitals 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Hurricanes 4-1 to the Boston Bruins.
- Kuemper could start after Lindgren made 20 saves against the Penguins.
- Phillips, a forward, was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Andrei Svechnikov (illness)
Injured: None
Status report
- Kochetkov could start after Andersen made 24 saves against the Bruins.
