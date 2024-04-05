Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Oilers – 4/5/24

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
AVALANCHE (48-22-6) at OILERS (45-24-5)
9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Brandon Duhaime — Casey Mittelstadt — Artturi Lehkonen
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Zach Parise
Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexander Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Caleb Jones
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Status report
- Trenin will return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.
- The Avalanche reassigned forward Chris Wagner to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday.
- Georgiev will start after Annunen started the past two games.
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Warren Foegele
Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
- Draisaitl will move up from second-line center to play left wing with McDavid in order to better match up against MacKinnon’s line, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.
- Nugent-Hopkins moves down to center the second line.
- Ryan comes in to center the fourth line in place of Carrick, a forward. Skinner will alternate starts with Pickard for the fifth straight game.
