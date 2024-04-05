Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Ducks – 4/5/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
KRAKEN (31-31-13) at DUCKS (25-47-4)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, KCOP-13
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle
Andre Burakovsky — Jared McCann — Tomas Tatar
Brandon Tanev — Yanni Gourde — Tye Kartye
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin — Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Justin Schultz, Ryan Winterton, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Morrison, Cale Fleury
Injured: None
Status report
- Fleury, a defenseman, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday and could make his season debut in place of Dunn, who was elbowed in the head during a 5-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday and subsequently received a game misconduct for abusive language.
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Ryan Strome
Isac Lundestrom — Nikita Nesterenko — Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston — Ben Meyers — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger
Urho Vaakanainen — Radko Gudas
Jackson LaCombe — Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Bo Groulx, William Lagesson
Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)
Status report
- Gudas will return after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury.
- Dostal will make his third straight start.
- Nesterenko was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday and will make his season debut. …
- Forwards McTavish and Jones and Mintyukov, a defenseman, each remain day to day; McTavish was injured on a hit by Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar during a 5-3 win Tuesday, Jones will miss his sixth straight game and Mintyukov his third in a row.
