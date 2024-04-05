Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Ducks – 4/5/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

KRAKEN (31-31-13) at DUCKS (25-47-4)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, KCOP-13

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle

Andre Burakovsky — Jared McCann — Tomas Tatar

Brandon Tanev — Yanni Gourde — Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin — Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Justin Schultz, Ryan Winterton, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Morrison, Cale Fleury

Injured: None

Status report

Fleury, a defenseman, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday and could make his season debut in place of Dunn, who was elbowed in the head during a 5-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday and subsequently received a game misconduct for abusive language.

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano — Trevor Zegras — Ryan Strome

Isac Lundestrom — Nikita Nesterenko — Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston — Ben Meyers — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger

Urho Vaakanainen — Radko Gudas

Jackson LaCombe — Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Bo Groulx, William Lagesson

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)

Status report

Gudas will return after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury.

Dostal will make his third straight start.

Nesterenko was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday and will make his season debut. …

Forwards McTavish and Jones and Mintyukov, a defenseman, each remain day to day; McTavish was injured on a hit by Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar during a 5-3 win Tuesday, Jones will miss his sixth straight game and Mintyukov his third in a row.

