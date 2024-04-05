3 NHL Playoffs Clinching Scenarios for 4/5/24

Another day, another NHL clinching scenarios. Today, we have the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers all with the potential of clinching their 2024 playoff berths.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Scenario:

The Maple Leafs are not an action tonight, however, they can still clinch if the following events happen.

The Washington Capitals lose to the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Detroit Red Wings lose to the New York Ranges in regulation

The Philadelphia Flyers lose to the Buffalo Sabres and the Red Capitals lose to the Hurricanes in regulation

The Philadelphia Flyers lose to the Buffalo Sabres and the Red Wings lose to the Rangers in regulation

The Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers all lose in any way

This will be the Maple Leafs eighth straight playoff berth since the Auston Matthews’ era started in 2016.

Tampa Bay Lightnings’ Scenario:

The Lightning are also not in action tonight, however, they can still clinch if the following event happen.

The Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers all lose in regulation

This will be the seventh straight playoff berth since the 2017 season.

Edmonton Oilers’ Scenario:

The Oilers can are in action tonight and play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 p.m., they can clinch a berth if the following happens.

If the Oilers can register at least one point against the Avalanche

This will be the Maple Leafs fifth straight playoff berth since the 2020 season.