Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Coyotes – 4/5/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-25-8) at COYOTES (31-39-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP, SNO, SNE
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio
Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha
Brendan Brisson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud
Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Adin Hill (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)
Status report
- Roy, a forward, could miss “several days,” according to Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, after being injured late in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.
- Brisson was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
- Hertl, a forward acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 8, did not make the trip.
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien — Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott — Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: None
Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
- The Coyotes are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.
- Vejmelka will alternate starts with Ingram for the 12th straight game.
