Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Coyotes – 4/5/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP, SNO, SNE

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Brendan Brisson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud

Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Adin Hill (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)

Status report

Roy, a forward, could miss “several days,” according to Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, after being injured late in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Brisson was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Hertl, a forward acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 8, did not make the trip.

More from THW:

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Bjugstad — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Jack McBain — Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien — Alex Kerfoot — Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser — Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott — Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

The Coyotes are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Vejmelka will alternate starts with Ingram for the 12th straight game.

More from THW: