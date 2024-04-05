Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Sabres – 4/5/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

FLYERS (36-29-11) at SABRES (36-35-5)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Morgan Frost– Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Scott Laughton – Bobby Brink

Olle Lycksell Noah Cates — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee — Noah Cates — Cam Atkinson

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

Couturier is day to day; the center is expected to miss the next two games.

Fedotov will make his first NHL start; he made 19 saves in 38:09 in relief of Ersson in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday in his League debut.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Lukas Rousek

Eric Robinson — Zemgus Girgensons — Victor Olofsson

Owen Power — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Kale Clague

Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday.

Greenway is day to day; the forward participated in the skate but will miss his second straight game.

Luukkonen is expected to make his 11th start in 13 games.

