Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Sabres – 4/5/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
FLYERS (36-29-11) at SABRES (36-35-5)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Morgan Frost– Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Scott Laughton – Bobby Brink
Olle Lycksell Noah Cates — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee — Noah Cates — Cam Atkinson
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
- Couturier is day to day; the center is expected to miss the next two games.
- Fedotov will make his first NHL start; he made 19 saves in 38:09 in relief of Ersson in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday in his League debut.
More from THW:
- Flyers’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Travis Konecny
- Paul Holmgren: Flyers’ Hall of Fame Player, Coach, and Executive
- NHL Rumors: Kraken, Panthers, Hurricanes, Flyers
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Lukas Rousek
Eric Robinson — Zemgus Girgensons — Victor Olofsson
Owen Power — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Kale Clague
Injured: Jordan Greenway (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
- The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday.
- Greenway is day to day; the forward participated in the skate but will miss his second straight game.
- Luukkonen is expected to make his 11th start in 13 games.
More from THW:
- Dale Hawerchuk Trade Revisited
- Peyton Krebs Still Doesn’t Have a Role With the Sabres
- Sabres’ Jeff Skinner Becomes 7th Fastest to 1,000 Games