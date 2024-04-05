Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Red Wings – 4/5/24

The New York Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDETX, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Quick is expected to start; Shesterkin started five of the past six games.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane

David Perron — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri — Austin Czarnik — Joe Veleno

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Jake Walman — Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Olli Maatta, Daniel Sprong

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Edvinsson will remain in the lineup despite the return of Walman, who returned for a 4-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

Maatta, a defenseman, will be scratched for a second consecutive game.

Lyon will make his fifth start in six games.

