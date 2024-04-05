Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Red Wings – 4/5/24

The New York Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
RANGERS (51-21-4) at RED WINGS (37-30-8)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDETX, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Zac Jones
Injured: None
Status report
- Quick is expected to start; Shesterkin started five of the past six games.
More from THW:
- The Ugly Side of an Opening Faceoff Melee
- Similarities Between the 2023-24 Rangers & the 2014-15 Team
- Islanders & Rangers Prospects Shine in Bridgeport, Hartford Game
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane
David Perron — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Robby Fabbri — Austin Czarnik — Joe Veleno
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry
Jake Walman — Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Olli Maatta, Daniel Sprong
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
- Edvinsson will remain in the lineup despite the return of Walman, who returned for a 4-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday after missing six games with a lower-body injury.
- Maatta, a defenseman, will be scratched for a second consecutive game.
- Lyon will make his fifth start in six games.
More from THW:
- Red Wings Need a No. 1 Goaltender to Take the Next Step
- 3 Red Wings Head Coach Candidates if Derek Lalonde Is Fired
- Red Wings News & Rumors: Playoffs, Contract Extensions, Prospects & More