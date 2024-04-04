3 Red Wings Head Coach Candidates if Derek Lalonde Is Fired

While the Detroit Red Wings remain in the middle of the race for a playoff spot with only seven games left in the regular season, they have struggled over the past month-plus. Many fans have started questioning Derek Lalonde’s coaching and calling for general manager Steve Yzerman to consider seriously moving on from his second-year head coach.

Recently, Bobb Duff of DetroitHockeyNow reported that Yzerman could be considering doing just that, depending on how the season shakes out for the team. Duff’s report includes a particular name that could be at the top of Yzerman’s list. So, who could be of interest to him to be the next lead man behind the bench?

Craig Berube

The former St. Louis Blues coach is the name mentioned at the top of the potential suitors Yzerman could look at, and it makes sense for a team that is trying to make that next jump to being a legit playoff and eventual Stanley Cup contender. Even though things did not end the greatest between Craig Berube and the Blues, with him being fired this season after an up-and-down start to the year, he does come with a winning pedigree and the experience that Yzerman could potentially be looking for if he does move on from Lalonde.

Craig Berube could be a top candidate for Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings if a coaching change does occur. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Berube would bring the experience as a head coach and winning (the 2019 Stanley Cup) and a layer of being a coach who can relate to players thanks to playing 17 seasons in the NHL himself.

Sergei Fedorov

This may be a long-shot, pipe dream option for the head coaching role as there seems to be still some disconnect between Sergei Fedorov and the organization (mainly the Illitch family). He has earned himself some respect and praise as a head coach over the last three seasons, spending time as the head man for CSKA Moscow from 2021-2024. In his first two seasons as the coach for one of the Kontinental Hockey League’s (KHL) best organizations, he helped lead them to two Gagarin Cups (KHL championship). This also included winning Coach of the Year in his first two seasons.

Even with his success with the team, the organization recently decided to part ways with Fedorov following the conclusion of the 2023-24 KHL regular season. Being without a job could open up the possibility of returning to the organization with which he spent the first 13 seasons of his NHL career. Like Berube, he would bring a layer of being able to connect with the players thanks to his playing time in the league and also brings a different type of coaching style and thought process as well (he is known for pulling his goalie in overtime situations ala the Minnesota Wild this season).

Again, bringing No. 91 back to Detroit as the next head coach would be a long shot, but if anyone can mend the fences, it could be Yzerman.

Jay Leach

Known as one of the up-and-coming assistants who will soon become a head coach somewhere, Jay Leach has established himself at every level he has been a part of and is currently an assistant with the Seattle Kraken. While not having head coaching experience in the NHL, he has spent time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Providence Bruins. The area where Leach would benefit the Red Wings organization is that he has been known to play a significant role in the development of defensemen like Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Lauzon while in Boston and brings a defensive-minded style, which the Red Wings have seemingly struggled with as of late.

Having a coach who has helped develop defensemen could work well with the Red Wings, who have a handful of defensive prospects on the cusp of making an impact in the NHL. With Leach, bringing in an assistant coach with a bit of an offensively-minded style of coaching would be essential to help balance his defensive-minded style.

Other Possibilities

Igor Larionov – Another former Red Wing and teammate of Yzerman’s, Igor Larionov, has found his start as a head coach in the KHL with the Torpedo organization. The man, known as “The Professor” from his playing days, has shown some strong coaching styles that have made many believe he will be the first Russian-born head coach in the NHL. He would be a candidate who would likely interest Yzerman and the Red Wings.

– Another former Red Wing and teammate of Yzerman’s, Igor Larionov, has found his start as a head coach in the KHL with the Torpedo organization. The man, known as “The Professor” from his playing days, has shown some strong coaching styles that have made many believe he will be the first Russian-born head coach in the NHL. He would be a candidate who would likely interest Yzerman and the Red Wings. Steve Ott – After a lengthy NHL career, Steve Ott found his way back to the Blues as an assistant under Berube and has helped lead the power-play unit. He could be a wildcard candidate if Yzerman decides to go off-script in a potential change at the head coach position.

– After a lengthy NHL career, Steve Ott found his way back to the Blues as an assistant under Berube and has helped lead the power-play unit. He could be a wildcard candidate if Yzerman decides to go off-script in a potential change at the head coach position. Mike Sullivan – While unlikely, Mike Sullivan could find his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins ending. Similar to Berube’s exit from St. Louis, the Penguins may need a new voice in their locker room. Further comparing the two, Sullivan also has the winning pedigree and resume that would make him a candidate for several job openings if there were to be a split from the Penguins.

Still No Complete Decision

While the report has been circulating, Yzerman has obviously not made a surefire decision yet on what will happen with Lalonde. The final seven games of the regular season may end up being some of the biggest games Lalonde has coached in his career (albeit a short head coaching career), not just for the organization looking to get into the playoffs but also for himself, trying to possibly keep his job.

Let us know who you would like to see as the next Red Wings head coach if Yzerman does, in fact, move on from Lalonde, as obviously there would be more names coming to the forefront as candidates as the season winds down and the offseason begins.