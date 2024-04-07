NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is there more friction between Evander Kane and players on the Edmonton Oilers roster? Corey Perry snapped at Kane during Saturday’s game. What’s going on there? In Toronto, what will the offseason plan for John Tavares be? Are the only two options signing him to a cheap extension or letting him walk? Finally, are the Detroit Red Wings prepared to make a change in goal for next season?

Corey Perry Blasts Evander Kane On Oilers Bench

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was asked about the exchange between Perry and Kane on the bench during the game between the Oilers and Calgary Flames on Saturday night. It looked like Perry was livid with Kane, the second player in a few weeks to chew Kane out on the bench. Knoblauch said: “Emotional. I know before the period started, they had talked and made it out. There’s just a disagreement and two passionate players. Nothing more than that.”

Kevin Bieksa broke down the footage on Hockey Night in Canada and believes Perry being upset was a result of a careless turnover by Kane in the offensive zone. Bieksa said it was unlike Perry to get so upset with his teammate, but Kane has made a few of these mistakes in recent weeks. Leon Draisaitl blasted him a bit ago.

This isn’t to assume there is friction between Kane and other players. This is more about the desire to make the right plays and win games. It’s the little things and the Oilers can’t afford costly turnovers during the playoffs. They want to get that stuff out of their game. If Kane keeps making the same types of plays, it appears the veterans on the team aren’t afraid to tell him.

Expect Tavares to Sign with Maple Leafs On a Cheap Extension

Eric Duhatschek’s recent analysis for The Athletic discusses possible offseason scenarios for Toronto Maple Leafs captain, John Tavares. With one year left on his contract, valued at $11 million annually, and a full no-movement clause, speculation swirls around Tavares’ future with the team.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Duhatschek suggests the Leafs consider extending Tavares at a reduced rate, given his current production doesn’t justify his hefty contract. It’s unlikely he’ll ever waive his no-movement clause and a buyout this summer seems impractical due to its complexity and cost. The scribe suggests the Leafs could let Tavares walk as a free agent if he hesitates to sign a team-friendly extension. The best bet is a likely bargain contract to finish his career in Toronto, similar to players like Jason Spezza, Joe Thornton, and Mark Giordano.

Duhatschek writes:

That desire won’t lessen as his career marches on. If anything, it becomes greater. I don’t see the Leafs buying him out, either. It’s messy, it’s expensive and he’s still a useful contributing member of the team. It’s an option to do nothing and let him walk if you can’t extend him, but realistically, why would Tavares try to extract every possible dollar out of his next contract negotiation? According to CapFriendly, he has career earnings of $121.25 million. source – ‘Maple Leafs’ offseason gameplan for John Tavares: Duhatschek notebook’ – Eric Duhatschek – The Athletic – 04/05/2024

Red Wings to Upgrade Their Goaltending?

The Red Wings might consider an upgrade in goal next season, suggests The Athletic’s Max Bultman. The team has Ville Husso who carries a $4.75 million cap hit and Alex Lyon who comes in at $900,000. Moving Husso’s cap hit would become necessary if the Red Wings get in on big-named goaltender like Jacob Markstrom or Linus Ullmark.

