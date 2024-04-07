Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Red Wings – 4/7/24

by

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

SABRES (37-35-5) at RED WINGS (37-31-8)

1 pm ET; TNT, MAX, SN1

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Jordan Greenway

Eric Robinson — Zemgus Girgensons — Lukas Rousek

Owen Power — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Kale Clague

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status Report:

  • Neither team will skate Sunday with the early start time. 
  • Greenway, a forward, skated on Saturday and could return from an upper-body injury that has caused him to miss the past two games.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Austin Czarnik — Patrick Kane

David Perron — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

J.T. Compher — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Jake Walman — Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Status report

  • The Red Wings mixed up their forward lines at practice on Saturday, with Czarnik moving from the fourth line to the first and creating a checking line of Copp, Compher and Fischer.

