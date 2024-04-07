Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Red Wings – 4/7/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

1 pm ET; TNT, MAX, SN1

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Jordan Greenway

Eric Robinson — Zemgus Girgensons — Lukas Rousek

Owen Power — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Kale Clague

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status Report:

Neither team will skate Sunday with the early start time.

Greenway, a forward, skated on Saturday and could return from an upper-body injury that has caused him to miss the past two games.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Austin Czarnik — Patrick Kane

David Perron — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

J.T. Compher — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Jake Walman — Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings mixed up their forward lines at practice on Saturday, with Czarnik moving from the fourth line to the first and creating a checking line of Copp, Compher and Fischer.

