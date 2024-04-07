Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Red Wings – 4/7/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
SABRES (37-35-5) at RED WINGS (37-31-8)
1 pm ET; TNT, MAX, SN1
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Jordan Greenway
Eric Robinson — Zemgus Girgensons — Lukas Rousek
Owen Power — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson, Kale Clague
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status Report:
- Neither team will skate Sunday with the early start time.
- Greenway, a forward, skated on Saturday and could return from an upper-body injury that has caused him to miss the past two games.
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Austin Czarnik — Patrick Kane
David Perron — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
J.T. Compher — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Robby Fabbri — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry
Jake Walman — Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Status report
- The Red Wings mixed up their forward lines at practice on Saturday, with Czarnik moving from the fourth line to the first and creating a checking line of Copp, Compher and Fischer.
