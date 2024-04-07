Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Blackhawks – 4/7/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

WILD (36-31-9) at BLACKHAWKS (23-48-5)

3:30 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NBCSCH

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman — Marat Khusnutdinov — Frederick Gaudreau

Ryan Hartman — Jacob Lucchini — Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Declan Chisholm

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Mason Shaw, Dakota Mermis

Injured: None

Status report:

Neither team held a morning skate.

Wallstedt will start after being recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 10, a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars.

Fleury made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss against Winnipeg on Saturday.

Hartman may return after serving a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 30.

Bogosian could return after missing two games because of a mid-body injury.

More from THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno — Tyler Johnson — Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Colin Blackwell

Landon Slaggert — MacKenzie Entwistle — Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski — Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi — Wyatt Kaiser

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Taylor Raddysh

Injured: Connor Murphy (groin), Reese Johnson (concussion), Nikita Zaitsev (upper body)

Status report

Soderblom could start after Mrazek made 42 saves in a 3-2 win against Dallas on Saturday.

