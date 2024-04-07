Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Blackhawks – 4/7/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
WILD (36-31-9) at BLACKHAWKS (23-48-5)
3:30 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NBCSCH
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Adam Beckman — Marat Khusnutdinov — Frederick Gaudreau
Ryan Hartman — Jacob Lucchini — Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Declan Chisholm
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Mason Shaw, Dakota Mermis
Injured: None
Status report:
- Neither team held a morning skate.
- Wallstedt will start after being recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 10, a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars.
- Fleury made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss against Winnipeg on Saturday.
- Hartman may return after serving a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 30.
- Bogosian could return after missing two games because of a mid-body injury.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Philipp Kurashev
Nick Foligno — Tyler Johnson — Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Colin Blackwell
Landon Slaggert — MacKenzie Entwistle — Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski — Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi — Wyatt Kaiser
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Taylor Raddysh
Injured: Connor Murphy (groin), Reese Johnson (concussion), Nikita Zaitsev (upper body)
Status report
- Soderblom could start after Mrazek made 42 saves in a 3-2 win against Dallas on Saturday.
