Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Wild – 4/6/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild at Excel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

JETS (46-24-6) at WILD (36-30-9)

4 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Kyle Connor — Sean Monahan — Cole Perfetti

Tyler Toffoli — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday.

Lowry passed concussion protocol after leaving in the third period of a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday and is expected to play.

Niederreiter, a forward, did not make the trip.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman — Marat Khusnutdinov — Frederick Gaudreau

Mason Shaw — Jake Lucchini — Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Declan Chisholm

Jon Merrill — Dakota Mermis

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Alex Goligoski

Injured: Zach Bogosian (mid body)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Status report

Hartman, a forward, will serve the final game of a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 30.

Bogosian, a defenseman, is expected to miss his second straight game.

