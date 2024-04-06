Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Wild – 4/6/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild at Excel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
JETS (46-24-6) at WILD (36-30-9)
4 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Kyle Connor — Sean Monahan — Cole Perfetti
Tyler Toffoli — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Logan Stanley, Nate Schmidt
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate Saturday.
- Lowry passed concussion protocol after leaving in the third period of a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday and is expected to play.
- Niederreiter, a forward, did not make the trip.
More from THW:
- 3 Reasons the Jets’ Final 6 Regular-Season Games Still Matter
- Laurent Brossoit Named Jets’ Masterton Trophy Nominee
- 3 Takeaways from Jets’ 5-Game Homestand
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Adam Beckman — Marat Khusnutdinov — Frederick Gaudreau
Mason Shaw — Jake Lucchini — Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Declan Chisholm
Jon Merrill — Dakota Mermis
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Alex Goligoski
Injured: Zach Bogosian (mid body)
Suspended: Ryan Hartman
Status report
- Hartman, a forward, will serve the final game of a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 30.
- Bogosian, a defenseman, is expected to miss his second straight game.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Wild – 4/4/24
- Connor Bedard vs. Brock Faber: Who Will Win the Calder Trophy?
- Minnesota Wild Missing Foligno & Hartman for Many Reasons