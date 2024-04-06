Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Penguins – 4/6/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning this afternoon at Amalie Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

LIGHTNING (43-26-7) at PENGUINS (35-30-11)

1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Austin Watson — Luke Glendening — Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Conor Sheary, Nick Perbix, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Tanner Jeannot (upper body)

Status Report:

Cirelli and Hagel each sustained undisclosed injuries during a 7-4 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, and each left the game for precautionary reasons, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Emil Bemstrom

Jesse Puljujarvi — Jeff Carter — Valtteri Puustinen

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Sam Poulin

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)

Status report

Harkins took full contact during the Penguins’ optional practice Friday for the first time since being injured; the forward has missed 15 games.

