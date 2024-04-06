Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Penguins – 4/6/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning this afternoon at Amalie Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

LIGHTNING (43-26-7) at PENGUINS (35-30-11)

1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Austin Watson — Luke Glendening — Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Conor Sheary, Nick Perbix, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Tanner Jeannot (upper body)

Status Report:

  • Cirelli and Hagel each sustained undisclosed injuries during a 7-4 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, and each left the game for precautionary reasons, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Emil Bemstrom

Jesse Puljujarvi — Jeff Carter — Valtteri Puustinen

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Sam Poulin

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)

Status report

  • Harkins took full contact during the Penguins’ optional practice Friday for the first time since being injured; the forward has missed 15 games.

