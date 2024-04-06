Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Penguins – 4/6/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning this afternoon at Amalie Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
LIGHTNING (43-26-7) at PENGUINS (35-30-11)
1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Austin Watson — Luke Glendening — Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Conor Sheary, Nick Perbix, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Tanner Jeannot (upper body)
Status Report:
- Cirelli and Hagel each sustained undisclosed injuries during a 7-4 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, and each left the game for precautionary reasons, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.
More from THW:
- Lightning Owner Jeff Vinik: A Champion on the Ice & in the Community
- Lightning Clinch Playoff Spot For 7th Straight Season
- 3 NHL Playoffs Clinching Scenarios for 4/5/24
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Emil Bemstrom
Jesse Puljujarvi — Jeff Carter — Valtteri Puustinen
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Sam Poulin
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)
Status report
- Harkins took full contact during the Penguins’ optional practice Friday for the first time since being injured; the forward has missed 15 games.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Capitals – 4/4/24
- Every NHL Team’s Longest-Tenured Player
- Every NHL Team’s Most Underrated Prospect