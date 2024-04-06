Lightning Clinch Playoff Spot For 7th Straight Season

Despite not playing a game today, the Tampa Bay Lightning secured their spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to the Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings losing to the Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers respectively.

They haven’t missed the dance in seven seasons now, and have two Stanley Cups and three trips to the Final to show for it. They have been the pinnacle of consistency and success since the 2019-20 season and will be looking to avenge their loss in the first round last year at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The @TBLightning are officially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 7th straight season! pic.twitter.com/P4NyHmaygZ — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 6, 2024

The Lightning were behind the eight-ball at the beginning of the season when they had to survive without their superstar goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. But newcomer Jonas Johansson held down the fort, and Vasilevskiy has since returned to form and is looking more and more like the guy that helped secure them two Stanley Cups in a row in 2020 and 2021. Of course, the Bolts have also been led by sniper and assist extraordinaire Nikita Kucherov, who is currently leading the NHL with 133 points on the strength of 43 goals and 90 assists.

Beyond Kucherov, the Lightning also have the potent trio of Brayden Point (85 points), Steven Stamkos (71 points) and Brandon Hagel (70 points) helping the Russian superstar pace the offense, while the blue line is still anchored by Victor Hedman (72 points). All in all, although they have struggled at times this season, they will still be a heck of an opponent for anyone who matches up against them in the first round. I wouldn’t put it past John Cooper’s team to stage an upset of one of the higher seeds.