Oilers’ McDavid & Draisaitl Reach Season Milestones

Working their magic like they so often do, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers are both now at a pretty big milestone with their goal against the Colorado Avalanche. McDavid has now scored 30 or more goals in each of his last eight seasons, while Leon Draisaitl is at the 100-point plateau for the fifth time in his last six seasons.

Connor McDavid is now an 8-time 30-goal scorer and Leon Draisaitl has reached 100 points on the season!



These two are magic together.🪄



🚨: McDavid (30)

🍎: Ekholm (33)

🍏: Draisaitl (61) pic.twitter.com/YW4rv4gKY2 — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 6, 2024

These pretty incredible accomplishments — especially considering McDavid is sitting at a whopping 97 assists this season — are just the norm for the two Oiler superstars. Draisaitl’s 62nd assist of the season has him at 500 in just 713 NHL games, so he’s made even more history as his team tries to clinch the postseason with a win against the Avalanche tonight.

With McDavid and Draisaitl being just 27 and 28 years old respectively, they both have plenty of time to keep putting up jaw-dropping numbers. The duo could go down as one of the best in NHL history.

As for the Art Ross Trophy race, McDavid (127) has pulled to within four points of Nathan MacKinnon (131) for second place in the league in total points, while Nikita Kucherov (133) is still a distant six points away. With just seven games to go after tonight, he’ll have to explode if he wants to be a six-time winner of the award in his measly nine campaigns in the NHL.