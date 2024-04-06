Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs. Bruins – 4/6/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (48-24-5) at BRUINS (45-17-15)

3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Ryan Lomberg

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Gustav Forsling — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Josh Mahura — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Pat Maroon (back surgery)

Status report

Marchand did not participate in practice Friday because of maintenance but is expected to play.

Maroon, a forward, took Marchand’s place on the second line during practice but is not expected to make his Bruins debut until next week.

Brazeau, a forward, is week to week after leaving in the first period of a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

