Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs. Bruins – 4/6/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (48-24-5) at BRUINS (45-17-15)
3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Steven Lorentz — Kevin Stenlund — Ryan Lomberg
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Gustav Forsling — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Josh Mahura — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
Jake DeBrusk — Jesper Boqvist — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Jakub Lauko
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk
Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Pat Maroon (back surgery)
Status report
- Marchand did not participate in practice Friday because of maintenance but is expected to play.
- Maroon, a forward, took Marchand’s place on the second line during practice but is not expected to make his Bruins debut until next week.
- Brazeau, a forward, is week to week after leaving in the first period of a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.
