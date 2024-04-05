Panthers’ Coach Paul Maurice Moves Into 4th for All-Time Wins

Paul Maurice has had quite the coaching career for a guy who is only 57 years old. On Thursday, he passed Lindy Ruff on the all-time wins list with his 864th after his Florida Panthers handily beat the Ottawa Senators 6-0.

He started his career back in the 1995-96 season with the Hartford Whalers at age 29 and after two separate stints with the Carolina Hurricanes (323 wins), Toronto Maple Leafs (76 wins), Winnipeg Jets (315 wins) and now the Panthers (89 wins), he is now in sole possession of fourth place all-time.

After joining the Panthers last season and leading them to the Stanley Cup Final with a 42-32-8 record (93 points), he has orchestrated an even better season in 2023-24 with 47 wins so far. He has his team battling for first place in the Central Division and the league and could be considered a favorite to win the Stanley Cup. Clearly, he’s one of the best coaches in the NHL. Now he has his sights on Barry Trotz’s 914 wins which he could surpass next season.