Jets Clinch Playoff Spot After 5-2 Win Over Flames

The Winnipeg Jets are back in the playoffs for the second straight season and eighth time in franchise history after beating the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Thursday night. Paced by newcomer Gabriel Vilardi‘s hat trick, which brought him up to 19 goals in his first season with the team, the Jets moved to 98 points and four points back of the Colorado Avalanche for second in the Central Division. By the time the season ends, the Central will house three 100-point teams and potentially two of them could be eliminated before the second round begins.

Bundle up, a WHITEOUT is coming ❄️ pic.twitter.com/TsUXpODEmy — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 5, 2024

The Jets made the playoffs last year but were bounced by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the first round. In the offseason, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff went to work retooling his roster by trading Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings for the aforementioned Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, and Rasmus Kupari. Vilardi has clearly made a difference with 19 goals, while Iafallo has been a great utility player capable of moving up and down the lineup in a pinch with a decent 10 goals and 24 points. Kupari is the only player that has been a bit of a disappointment with zero goals so far and only one assist.

The Jets are in the playoffs not only because of Vilardi, though. They have been led all season long by Connor Hellebuyck in goal, and a balanced attack headed up by Kyle Connor (30 goals, 53 points), Mark Scheifele (23 goals, 65 points), and Nikolaj Ehlers (22 goals, 54 points) up front and the ever-dangerous Josh Morrissey (nine goals, 61 points) on the blue line. If the postseason were to start today, they would be facing the Avalanche in the first round.