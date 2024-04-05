Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar Picks up 200th Career Point in Loss to Jets

With a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar collected points 199 and 200 for his career. The Ottawa native is up to 48 points this season, which leads Flames defenseman and ranks fourth overall amongst Flames skaters. His 19 goals and 29 assists mark a vast improvement over his 2022-23 season totals, when he scored just four times and assisted on 27.

Weegar records point #200 on Pospisil's goal #Flames pic.twitter.com/FkRQkLZblH — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 5, 2024

Brought over to the Flames in the infamous 2022 offseason trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk out of town, Weegar seems to have settled into his digs in his second season with his new franchise. He and fellow right-hander Rasmus Andersson lead the defense core as all-situations players with over 22 minutes in ice time per game.

After narrowly missing the 2022-23 postseason by just two points, the Flames have regressed significantly and face an offseason full of questions. Weegar, though, remains in his prime and figures to collect many more points in a Flames uniform as a key asset for the franchise moving forward.

