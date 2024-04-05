Laurent Brossoit Named Jets’ Masterton Trophy Nominee

The Winnipeg Jets announced on Friday morning that goaltender Laurent Brossoit has been named the organization’s Bill Masterton Trophy nominee by the Winnipeg Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to a player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Brossoit, who has put together a stellar season in his return to the Jets, didn’t have a clear-cut path to where he is now, largely due to some up-and-down seasons and injury troubles. Battling back and forging his path in the NHL is why the Winnipeg PHWA put his name forward as the team’s nominee.

Up-And-Down Career for Brossoit

The 31-year-old goaltender began his career with the Edmonton Oilers, and in limited starts, had a tumultuous four years in the Alberta capital. After hitting free agency in the summer of 2018, the Jets took a chance on Brossoit and signed him to a one-year deal worth $650,000.

After spending several seasons bouncing between being the Oilers’ backup and their American Hockey League affiliate, the opportunity in Winnipeg was exactly what Brossoit needed. In his debut season with the Jets, he had a 13-6-2 record with a .925 save percentage (SV%).

Laurent Brossoit, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Brossoit played two more seasons with the Jets before signing with the Vegas Golden Knights in free agency. He showed flashes of starting potential with the Golden Knights, but injuries limited his time in the crease. Despite that, Brossoit hoisted the 2023 Stanley Cup with Vegas before returning to the Jets.

Brossoit Battled Back

After spending the offseason rehabbing an injury sustained last season, Brossoit struggled to start the 2023-24 campaign. However, he turned it around in early December and now plays a pivotal role alongside Connor Hellebuyck as the league-leading tandem with a .917 SV%.

Brossoit’s career hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing, and his hard work and perseverance are being recognized by being named the Jets’ 2023-24 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee.