Laurent Brossoit Needs to Provide Jets with More Consistency

Just over a third of the way through the season, the Winnipeg Jets are finding success and sit near the top of the NHL’s Central Division. The difference between this success and other years is that it isn’t entirely dependent on goaltending.

With a slow start from Connor Hellebuyck, some focus fell to Laurent Brossoit to help even things out while Hellebuyck returned to form. Brossoit, however, found similar struggles to begin his second stint in a Jets jersey.

With Hellebuyck looking closer to his Vezina Trophy-winning self, the Jets need Brossoit to also find his groove as they work to solidify themselves as contenders in the West. In seasons past, the reliance on Hellebuyck has been concerning, and down the stretch, it will benefit the Jets if they can turn to Brossoit to take some of the load off of Hellebuyck.

Impressive Win Over Hurricanes

Brossoit is coming off an incredible start against the Carolina Hurricanes where he backstopped the Jets to a big win. It was the best Brossoit has looked all season, and could potentially signal a turnaround for the 30-year-old netminder.

He turned aside 42 of 43 shots, making some spectacular saves to keep the Jets in front late in the game. The Jets were outshot 43-22, with 14 of those coming in the third period. The quantity was notable, but so was the quality of chances. Brossoit had an unreal 3.08 goals save above expected (GSAx) after facing 4.084 expected goals (xG).

In Brossoit’s post game media availability, he expressed to reporters how good this felt for him, stating that he felt more like the version of himself from last season. If it is in fact a step towards a more consistent run of games, then the Jets will be better for it. With Brossoit feeling more like himself, it could mean that he will be able to run with the opportunities to take the load off of Hellebuyck.

Brossoit’s Tough Start to 2023-24

Recent success aside, the overall start for Brossoit has been a struggle. The win against the Hurricanes was the first time he had recorded an in-game save percentage (SV%) of above .900. Everything up to that point appeared to be a battle for him, and it will likely take a few more solid starts to really show that he’s back to form.

Among goaltenders with at least five games played this season (Brossoit has six), he ranks 44th in the league in GSAx at minus-1.1. This has often put the Jets in a hole in the games he starts, specifically making them play more aggressively, leading to more chances against.

Rebound control and the occasional soft goal against have been the early trend with Brossoit, and fans only just saw the first look this season at what a more calm, composed version of him in the crease could look like. Simply working on rebound control and squaring up to the shot more effectively could bring him back above average in the long run.

Up and Down Career Trends With Jets, Golden Knights

Perhaps the most intriguing thing about Brossoit’s career is how each season appears to be a different adventure for him. Since entering the league in 2014-15 with the Edmonton Oilers, he has not posted back-to-back seasons with a SV% above .900.

His first season with the Jets in 2019-20 is often remembered fondly by fans, and for good reason. He started 19 games and registered a .925 SV% and a 2.52 goals-against average (GAA). The next season, he followed it up with a .895 SV% in 15 starts.

This trend wasn’t specific to his time with the Jets, as it continued once he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 offseason. After posting another solid season with the Jets, his first season with the Golden Knights was underwhelming. That said, he followed it up with an outstanding performance that helped the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup.

If history is an indicator, simply staying above a .900 SV% would be an improvement on his career trends after re-signing with the Jets for 2023-24, but they’ll need more than that if they’re to reap the benefits of a solid backup goaltender.

Hellebuyck, Jets Better Off With Consistent Brossoit

Ultimately, the team is better off if they can trust that a Brossoit start will be just like every other game. Hellebuyck will need games off, and if you can get more consistency from the backup position at the very least, it will create more confidence in his game.

In 2022-23, the Jets had David Rittich backing up Hellebuyck, and the further into the season they got, the more reluctant they seemed to play him, leading to another season where Hellebuyck started 60-plus games. Now 30, Hellebuyck will surely appreciate the occasional day off and the Jets will undoubtedly appreciate it if the goalie giving him that day off will give them a great performance.

