Projected Lineups for the Stars vs. Blackhawks – 4/6/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
STARS (48-19-9) at BLACKHAWKS (22-48-5)
3:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCH
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Mavrik Bourque — Jamie Benn — Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Seguin
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
- Seguin may not play; the forward is managing an upper-body injury that caused him to miss 11 games from Feb.24-March 16; he could be replaced by Bourque, who was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Friday. Coach Pete DeBoer would not commit to Bourque being in the lineup Saturday.
- Wedgewood is expected to start after Oettinger made 35 saves in a 5-0 victory win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
- Blackwell will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury
More from THW:
- Dallas Stars’ Jersey History Ranked
- Oilers Have Reasons for Concern After Ugly 5-0 Loss to Stars
- 3 Most Underrated Dallas Stars
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Philipp Kurashev
Nick Foligno — Tyler Johnson — Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Colin Blackwell
Landon Slaggert — Mackenzie Entwistle — Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski — Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi — Wyatt Kaiser
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Taylor Raddysh
Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion), Nikita Zaitsev (upper body)
Status report
- Reese Johnson was scheduled to see a doctor Friday after a minor setback in his recovery; the forward has missed nine games.
- Mrazek could start after making 27 saves in a 2-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
- Soderblom could start against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.
More from THW:
- Colin Blackwell Is the Blackhawks Nominee for the Masterton Award
- Connor Bedard vs. Brock Faber: Who Will Win the Calder Trophy?
- Today in Hockey History: April 4