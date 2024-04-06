Projected Lineups for the Stars vs. Blackhawks – 4/6/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

STARS (48-19-9) at BLACKHAWKS (22-48-5)

3:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCH

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Mavrik Bourque — Jamie Benn — Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Seguin

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

Seguin may not play; the forward is managing an upper-body injury that caused him to miss 11 games from Feb.24-March 16; he could be replaced by Bourque, who was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Friday. Coach Pete DeBoer would not commit to Bourque being in the lineup Saturday.

Wedgewood is expected to start after Oettinger made 35 saves in a 5-0 victory win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Blackwell will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno — Tyler Johnson — Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Colin Blackwell

Landon Slaggert — Mackenzie Entwistle — Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski — Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi — Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Taylor Raddysh

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion), Nikita Zaitsev (upper body)

Status report

Reese Johnson was scheduled to see a doctor Friday after a minor setback in his recovery; the forward has missed nine games.

Mrazek could start after making 27 saves in a 2-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Soderblom could start against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

