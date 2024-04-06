Projected Lineups for the Stars vs. Blackhawks – 4/6/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

STARS (48-19-9) at BLACKHAWKS (22-48-5)

3:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCH

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Mavrik Bourque — Jamie Benn — Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Tyler Seguin

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

  • Seguin may not play; the forward is managing an upper-body injury that caused him to miss 11 games from Feb.24-March 16; he could be replaced by Bourque, who was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Friday. Coach Pete DeBoer would not commit to Bourque being in the lineup Saturday.
  • Wedgewood is expected to start after Oettinger made 35 saves in a 5-0 victory win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
  • Blackwell will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard — Jason Dickinson — Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno — Tyler Johnson — Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Colin Blackwell

Landon Slaggert — Mackenzie Entwistle — Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski — Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi — Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Taylor Raddysh

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion), Nikita Zaitsev (upper body)

Status report

  • Reese Johnson was scheduled to see a doctor Friday after a minor setback in his recovery; the forward has missed nine games.
  • Mrazek could start after making 27 saves in a 2-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
  • Soderblom could start against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

