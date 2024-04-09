Projected Lineups for the Senators vs. Panthers – 04/09/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
SENATORS (34-39-4) at PANTHERS (48-24-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
- Brady Tkachuk — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
- Dominik Kubalik — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
- Boris Katchouk — Mathieu Joseph — Parker Kelly
- Bokondji Imama — Mark Kastelic — Jiri Smejkal
- Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
- Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom
- Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker
- Joonas Korpisalo
- Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)
Status report
- Stutzle, a center, will miss his second straight game after taking a hit from Mikkola in a 6-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Senators vs. Capitals – 04/07/24
- Ottawa Senators’ Best All-Time
- Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Senators – 4/6/24
Panthers projected lineup
- Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
- Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
- Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
- Jonah Gadjovich — Kevin Stenlund — Ryan Lomberg
- Gustav Forsling — Brandon Montour
- Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
- Josh Mahura — Uvis Balinskis
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)
Status report
- Balinskis enters the lineup in place of Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, who is being rested.
- Lorentz, a center, missed the win at Ottawa with an illness but is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday.
More from THW:
- Lightning’s Potential First-Round Matchups in the 2024 Playoffs
- Panthers’ Potential Round 1 Opponents in 2024 Playoffs
- Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs. Bruins – 4/6/24