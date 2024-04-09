Projected Lineups for the Senators vs. Panthers – 04/09/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

SENATORS (34-39-4) at PANTHERS (48-24-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Boris Katchouk — Mathieu Joseph — Parker Kelly

Bokondji Imama — Mark Kastelic — Jiri Smejkal

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Status report

Stutzle, a center, will miss his second straight game after taking a hit from Mikkola in a 6-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich — Kevin Stenlund — Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling — Brandon Montour

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)

Status report

Balinskis enters the lineup in place of Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, who is being rested.

Lorentz, a center, missed the win at Ottawa with an illness but is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday.

