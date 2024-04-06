Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Senators – 4/6/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

DEVILS (36-36-4) at SENATORS (33-38-4)

7 p.m. ET; CITY, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes — Erik Haula — Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat — Tomas Nosek — Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Curtis Lazar

Luke Hughes — Nick DeSimone

Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Max Willman

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Nolan Foote (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Marino will not play and is questionable to face the Nashville Predators on Sunday; the defenseman was injured during a line brawl in a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday.
  • The Devils held an optional morning skate Saturday with 10 skaters and two goalies.
  • Allen will make his eighth start in 10 games.
  • Foote, a defenseman who has not played this season, will join the Devils on Sunday, coach Travis Green said

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Jiri Smejkal — Mark Kastelic — Dominik Kubalik

Bokondji Imama — Parker Kelly — Boris Katchouk

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun — Erik Brannstrom

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Status report

  • Chabot will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury.
  • Stutzle is day to day; the center was slow to get up after taking a hit from Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola during a 6-0 loss Thursday.
  • Forsberg will start after making 12 saves in relief of Korpisalo against Florida.
  • Imama, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday, will make his Senators debut. …
  • Ottawa did not take line rushes during its morning skate Saturday.
  • Coach Jacques Martin said there will be some lineup changes.

