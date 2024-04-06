Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Senators – 4/6/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
DEVILS (36-36-4) at SENATORS (33-38-4)
7 p.m. ET; CITY, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes — Erik Haula — Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat — Tomas Nosek — Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Curtis Lazar
Luke Hughes — Nick DeSimone
Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Brian Halonen, Max Willman
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Nolan Foote (undisclosed)
Status report
- Marino will not play and is questionable to face the Nashville Predators on Sunday; the defenseman was injured during a line brawl in a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday.
- The Devils held an optional morning skate Saturday with 10 skaters and two goalies.
- Allen will make his eighth start in 10 games.
- Foote, a defenseman who has not played this season, will join the Devils on Sunday, coach Travis Green said
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Jiri Smejkal — Mark Kastelic — Dominik Kubalik
Bokondji Imama — Parker Kelly — Boris Katchouk
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun — Erik Brannstrom
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)
Status report
- Chabot will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury.
- Stutzle is day to day; the center was slow to get up after taking a hit from Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola during a 6-0 loss Thursday.
- Forsberg will start after making 12 saves in relief of Korpisalo against Florida.
- Imama, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday, will make his Senators debut. …
- Ottawa did not take line rushes during its morning skate Saturday.
- Coach Jacques Martin said there will be some lineup changes.
