Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Canadiens – 4/6/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

MAPLE LEAFS (43-23-9) at CANADIENS (29-34-12)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitchell Marner

Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano — TJ Brodie

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Nicholas Robertson, Conor Timmins

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

  • Marner returns after missing 12 games because of a high ankle sprain. He practiced on a line with Tavares and McMann on Friday, with Nylander moving to the third line.
  • Robertson, a forward, will be left out of the lineup.
  • Samsonov is expected to make his third start in four games.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta — Colin White — Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson — Jonathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble — David Savard

Jordan Harris — Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

  • Guhle and Xhekaj, each a defenseman, will not play; Guhle is day to day with Xhekaj still being evaluated.
  • Kovacevic will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games and five of the past six.
  • Barron will play after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday.
  • Pearson will play after being a healthy scratch the past six games.
  • Montembeault will start for the third time in four games.

