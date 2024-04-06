Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Canadiens – 4/6/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitchell Marner

Matthew Knies — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano — TJ Brodie

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Nicholas Robertson, Conor Timmins

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

Marner returns after missing 12 games because of a high ankle sprain. He practiced on a line with Tavares and McMann on Friday, with Nylander moving to the third line.

Robertson, a forward, will be left out of the lineup.

Samsonov is expected to make his third start in four games.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta — Colin White — Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson — Jonathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble — David Savard

Jordan Harris — Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

Guhle and Xhekaj, each a defenseman, will not play; Guhle is day to day with Xhekaj still being evaluated.

Kovacevic will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games and five of the past six.

Barron will play after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday.

Pearson will play after being a healthy scratch the past six games.

Montembeault will start for the third time in four games.

