Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Blue Jackets – 4/6/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
FLYERS (36-30-11) at BLUE JACKETS (25-39-12)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Olle Lycksell — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee — Noah Cates — Cam Atkinson
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
- The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.
- Ersson is expected to start after Fedotov made 15 saves Friday in his first NHL start.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau — Dmitri Voronkov — Alex Nylander
Alexandre Texier — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko
James Malatesta — Justin Danforth — Carson Meyer
Mikael Pyyhtia — Brendan Gaunce — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski — Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov — Erik Gudbranson
Nick Blankenburg — David Jiricek
Jet Greaves
Malcolm Subban
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)
Status report
- Gaudreau returns after missing a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday because of illness.
- Blankenburg and Subban were recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Friday after Tarasov, a goalie, and Bean, a defenseman, were injured against the Islanders. Bean is out for the season; coach Pascal Vincent said he’s unsure how long Tarasov will be out.
- Greaves will start after making 24 saves in 39:10 in relief of Tarasov on Thursday.
