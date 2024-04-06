Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Islanders – 4/6/24

The Nashville Predators take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
PREDATORS (44-28-4) at ISLANDERS (34-27-15)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Jason Zucker — Colton Sissons — Anthony Beauvillier
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi — Ryan McDonagh
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Status report
- Lankinen is expected to start after Saros made 44 saves in a 6-3 win against the St.Louis Blues on Thursday.
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Hudson Fasching
Injured: None
Status report
- Varlamov will start after Sorokin made 25 shots in a 4-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
