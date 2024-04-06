Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Islanders – 4/6/24

The Nashville Predators take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

PREDATORS (44-28-4) at ISLANDERS (34-27-15)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker — Colton Sissons — Anthony Beauvillier

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi — Ryan McDonagh

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Status report

Lankinen is expected to start after Saros made 44 saves in a 6-3 win against the St.Louis Blues on Thursday.

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Sebastian Aho, Hudson Fasching

Injured: None

Status report

Varlamov will start after Sorokin made 25 shots in a 4-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

